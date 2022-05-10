Watch: Esfand screams while singing Chandelier at Korean Karaoke bar

During his trip to South Korea, Esfand sang at a Karaoke Bar. Joined by a few of the streamers on the trip, he sang with former K Pop singer and streamer Sora.

They were singing the song Chandelier by Sia, except when the chorus came up, he started screaming. This was in reference to a joke version of the song that fans of the Swedish Twitch streamer Forsen are familiar with.

Esfand screams while singing Chandelier

During Emiru's stream of the OTK gang's trip to South Korea, most of the group went to a karaoke bar. However, Mizkif did not attend.

Korean streamer and former K Pop singer Sora joined them as she and Esfand sang Chandelier by Sia on the karaoke machine. Though many viewers appreciated her singing voice, it was the OTK streamer who stole the show by screaming as loud as he could during the chorus.

This was in reference to the Gachi version of Chandelier, a meme version of the song that gained popularity by appearing on the stream of Swedish Twitch streamer Forsen. Gachi remixes take original songs and splice in s*xually explicit soundbytes from p*rnography.

Forsen is closely associated with the strange subgenre of music due to frequently playing Gachi versions of songs on his streams. Esfand made a clear reference to this version, as the next line he says comes directly from that version and is not in the original song.

People joked that he sang the "correct" iteration of the song, likely because they found the version funny or simply couldn't unhear it when listening to the original song by Sia.

Charming Jo, a Korean streamer who's accompanied the group during their trip to South Korea, walked into the room just as he started screaming. He stood right next to him as he continued to scream. He took off his mask and looked visibly uncomfortable.

Fans react to Esfand's karaoke singing

One fan on Reddit who saw the clip joked that this is the "correct" version of the song. Viewers certainly weren't holding back with their comments.

Others said that they enjoyed the stream, but wished Mizkif was there to join in on the karaoke singing. The latter was dearly missed.

Everyone who was there at the karaoke bar seemed to have fun with the streamer's singing.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul