ESL Premiership welcomes Wild Rift for UK, Ireland, and the Nordics

League of Legends: Wild Rift is all set to have its first major tournament for Europe, as it’s finally getting welcomed by the ESL Premiership.

Wild Rift is still in its beta phase, and it was only recently that the game's server access was opened up to some additional regions, with the Americas soon to follow on the 29th of March.

The League of Legends-based mobile game has been steadily growing in popularity in the regions which have access to it. Europe finally getting its first tournament in the game is sure to boost the esports scene of Wild Rift drastically.

It’s time to welcome @WildRiftUKN to the ESL Premiership🙌



We’re hosting a unique one-off season for #ESLPrem’s first mobile title:

🌍 Open to all players in the UK, IE & Nordics

🏆 8 teams to qualify

📆 Going live April 20th



More info on the new season: https://t.co/hVtHu6Yc70 pic.twitter.com/QzgiMUbSjB — ESL UK (@ESLUK) March 17, 2021

In a recent tweet, ESL Premiership has announced that they will be welcoming Wild Rift to the fold and hosting competitive events for the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Nordic Countries.

The tweet reads:

“It’s a historic moment to bring a mobile title to the ESL Premiership. Wild Rift is the perfect game to deliver this never-seen-before experience to the UK, Ireland, and Nordics.”

To those unaware, the ESL Premiership is one of the longest-standing tournaments in Europe, and it is primarily known for featuring Valve’s first-person shooter CS: GO.

The ESL Premiership was previously limited to the UK and Ireland. However, for Wild Rift, they will be opening their doors to the Nordic nations too. People from Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden will be abled to participate in the open qualifiers.

ESL Wild Rift Premiership schedule and format

Correct it’s only UK, Ireland and Nordic countries (Denmark, Sweden etc) — iTzSTU4RT (@iTzSTU4RT) March 17, 2021

As mentioned above, the ESL Wild Rift Premiership will boast open-qualifiers, where everyone is eligible to participate.

The competition will feature a £5,000 (about $6,970) prize pool, and the registrations for the open-qualifiers have already begun.

Before the start of the main event, there will be two qualifying rounds that will take place on the 3rd and 4th of April. The top four teams from each of the qualifiers will then be eligible to advance to the Spring 2021 season of the ESL Wild Rift Premiership.

The eight teams who advance on to the main event, will then move on to the group stages, before the play-offs take place in a round-robin format.

The ESL Wild Rift Spring 2021 season will conclude with the finals, which are being hosted on June 19th and 20th. Fans will be able to catch European Wild Rift pros in action on the ESL League of Legends Twitch channel from April 20th.

Even though the game is still in beta, Wild Rift's esports scene is slowly kicking off in the available regions.

Riot had previously mentioned that because of the delayed release in the Americas, the region would be receiving exclusive events, and fans are excited for the servers to go live on the 29th of March.