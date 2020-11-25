ESPL brings Valorant Power Up tournament to Bangladesh

The Esports Players League(ESPL) recently announced the Valorant Power Up tournament for players in Bangladesh.

In an exciting turn of events, ESPL's Valorant Power Up tournament has come as great news for players in Bangladesh. ESPL is a global online esports tournament and media portal for players to connect and interact on.

Hello Agents in Bangladesh!

Are you prepared to show your Khomota?

COMING SOON to 🇧🇩



Register on ESPL now at https://t.co/vX9rKEOnSV to be notified by email for more updates in the coming weeks.@playvalorantsa#Valorant #Khomota #PowerUpBangladesh #PowerUpSeries #ESPL pic.twitter.com/xNKpk4t9mI — ESPL (@ESPL_GLOBAL) November 24, 2020

The tweet from ESPL was further retweeted by Valorant's official India and South Asia account. The announcement comes as an open challenge for all players from the region to step up and display their "khomota" or capabilities on the grand stage.

This is going to be the first official Valorant tournament to be hosted in Bangladesh with approval from a Riot Games social media account.

Let's dive ahead and take a look at the details of the upcoming Valorant tournament for players in Bangladesh.

Valorant Power Up in Bangladesh

In a move presented to welcome Valorant players from Bangladesh on to the ESPL global platform, the Esports Players League has revealed a teaser for the upcoming Valorant tournament in the region.

Power Up🇧🇩! https://t.co/tUNsJWwnWx — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) November 24, 2020

According to the information available at the time of writing, ESPL have announced that the tournament will be hosted exclusively in Bangladesh. However, the dates for the tournament are yet to be revealed, as ESPL teased that the Valorant tournament will begin in a "few weeks."

This isn't the first time that an official Valorant Twitter account has retweeted a region-specific tournament. The Jazba Cup for Pakistan, organised by Nodwin Gaming was also teased and highlighted by Valorant"s India and South Asia account on Twitter.

Agents in Pakistan! Are you ready? 🔥 https://t.co/yZXBvODFJb — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 20, 2020

However, the exact details for the upcoming tournament in Bangladesh are yet to be revealed by the Esports Players League. To stay updated regarding the upcoming tournament, Valorant players in Bangladesh are advised to sign up at the ESPL online portal.