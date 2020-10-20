Riot announces "Jazba Cup," Valorant Esports tournament for Pakistan

After having teased an upcoming Valorant esports tournament for Pakistan on 17th October, Riot Games have confirmed from the Valorant India & South Asia Twitter Page that Pakistan will soon have their first Valorant esports tournament, the Jazba Cup.

The Jazba Cup, starting from 25th October, is presented by NODWIN Gaming, the esports broadcasting organization. Previously, NODWIN Gaming had presented the Agni Series, which had a whopping prize pool of INR 650,000.

Jazba Cup: Upcoming Valorant tournament for players in Pakistan

Earlier today, NODWIN Gaming announced the introduction of the Jazba Cup, a Valorant esports tournament for players in Pakistan, on their Twitter account.

Hello agents in Pakistan, A new challenge is at your doorstep!

It's time to Showcase your Skills, Fuel your Passion and Prepare to to be Tested! 🔥🔥



Valorant Jazba Cup by NODWIN Gaming,

Arriving 25.10.2020 ⚡️#ValorantPK #ValorantJazba #JagaoJazba #JazbaCup pic.twitter.com/br6LsdPmCN — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) October 20, 2020

This tweet was further retweeted by Valorant India & South Asia's Twitter account to confirm the esports tournament's legitimacy.

Agents in Pakistan! Are you ready? 🔥 https://t.co/yZXBvODFJb — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 20, 2020

The Jazba Cup registrations will be live for players from 25th October, and as stated on the NODWIN Gaming website, it will supposedly be a single-elimination tournament.

Jazba Cup qualifiers will begin on 12th November and run until 15th November, with the Finals of the tournament being conducted from 19th November to 22nd November.

Advertisement

Judging by NODWIN Gaming's past reputation of hosting Valorant tournaments like the Agni series, where Team GodSquad walked away as champions. It is safe to say that the Jazba Cup will be a delight for all the players participating in it from Pakistan and everyone watching the tournament in all of South Asia.

With minor tournaments like Valorant Prime League making a name for itself in Pakistan with a meager prize pool of 20,000 PKR, it remains how the Jazba Cup will affect the local Valorant scene in Pakistan.

The Jazba Cup will, in all probability, be graced by the presence of extremely talented teams from Pakistan like Team Fordons, who won the x-kom AGO Cup recently. Also, Team Skyyart with victories in the ROG Cup as well as the ValorShow, and Team Canyon, who won the ESPN Esports Invitational.