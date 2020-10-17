Riot teases Pakistan Valorant announcement

Riot Games just keeps growing Valorant more and more. The makers of League of Legends have struck gold with their ability-based first-person shooter. Players from all over the world have been grinding through the ranks, hoping to become a Valorant star.

Riot Games is helping this global outreach with the placement of Valorant servers far and wide. As of late, Valorant has announced server additions in India and South Asia, as well as Middle East and North Africa. On top of that, global First Strike events are set to take place any day now.

Valorant Pakistan teaser

The India & South Asia dedicated Valorant Twitter account, posted a teaser image.

The Twitter post roughly translates to “Peace be upon you Pakistan!” Then the question is asked if “you have the JAZBA?” This can mean a number of things such as feeling, affection, or more than likely, passion, in this case.

The tease continues with a date of October 25, 2020. This is more than likely the date that whatever is being teased will fully be announced.

First Strike event in Pakistan

The teaser doesn't give much information except that it will be for Pakistan. This could mean a number of things in regards to Valorant. Recently, Riot Games announced the first official Valorant tournament that will be run internally. Qualifiers are scheduled to begin globally very soon. The finals of the First Strike event will take place in December. When the event was announced, however, the Middle East was grouped as one region. That makes it a bit harder to believe that a First Strike qualifier will only include Pakistan and not other parts of the region.

Valorant server in Pakistan

Some comments on the teaser post believe Valorant will be getting Pakistan based servers. Currently, Pakistan players are routed to the Bahrain server. This has been met with some backlash.

Petition to plant Valorant servers in Pakistan. There's soo much talent like @Hasi_hu going to waste due to high ping and other internet problems — Ali Asim Dilshad (@inquiry_lag_jni) September 5, 2020

For months now, Valorant players in Pakistan have voiced their displeasure with not having a closer server. High ping is a huge issue that needs to be addressed. This teaser could very well lead to an announcement that a Valorant server is finally coming to Pakistan.