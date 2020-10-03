Valorant: How to change your server region

Valorant has been teasing the Indian servers for quite some time now. A few professional players also recently expressed their joy on social media after experiencing less than 50 ping in the game.

Ping is a crucial factor in such titles, as a high ping creates lag in the player's action. In a first-person shooter, even a slight delay could cost them the match, and thus, having a low ping helps gamers display their true potential.

Indian Valorant players have been playing on EU and other servers, where they get around 90 to 100 ping. Regional players get a ping of 30 to 40 or even less in the same server, and this creates a bad experience for players with high ping, as it's unfair to play against those with lower ping.

The Indian servers are rumoured to be dropping in two weeks, and many players might be wondering how they can shift their account to this regional server in Valorant. In this guide, we discuss the same.

Guide to change the server region in Valorant

Riot Games usually sets the server of the players according to their region. That could be why many Indian professional players experienced a sudden change in the server without actually switching the same. If that's the case, then such players will not need this guide, as they will automatically get changed to the new Indian Valorant servers.

However, some players in and around the Indian region may face several issues while changing their area, as there is no direct option in-game. Such gamers can change the servers while playing customs with friends.

To change the server region, they will have to visit the support page of Valorant and click on 'Check' to see their current region in the game. If it's anything else, players can change it to India, answer a few more questions, and press okay to change the regional preference in-game.

If the above-stated method doesn't seem to work, users can always submit a ticket to the developers to look into the issue and potentially work it out.

