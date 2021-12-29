Esports analysts Semmler, Thorin fire criticism after ESL reveals 2022 women's circuit for CS: GO

Esports figures Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields have been involved in a back-and-forth debate between members of the esports community. The controversy follows their comments on ESL's "women-only" circuit.

ESL's announcement, made in December 2021, was met with a variety of reactions. Semmler tweeted about the news and received backlash from various communities, leading Thorin to join his side.

Semmler @OnFireSemmler We're fighting against discrimination and toxicity by discriminating and being toxic. #ggforall We're fighting against discrimination and toxicity by discriminating and being toxic. #ggforall

Semmler asks when men in esports will have their own tournament

According to ESL, the organization will be holding a women's CS:GO circuit sometime in 2022 with a prize pool of $500,000. Two regional leagues will be competing, namely Europe and North America.

This prompted a mix of responses. Many were happy to see an attempt to improve inclusivity in the male-dominated sport, while others felt it was discriminatory against women. The issue bubbled just underneath the surface, however, until a tweet from Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat:

The tweet was ill-received by many, who argued that women-only leagues promote inclusivity and encourage more women to get into esports. They felt it provided a safe environment for women to grow in and use as a stepping stone to greener pastures.

FNATIC Boaster @OfficialBoaster @OnFireSemmler It's not hurting anybody and it's giving opportunities for women to get involved in the scene and grow. It's already super hard to become a pro, so why should we limit these opportunities? It doesn't hurt you does it?

Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy



Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy

@OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere.

Semmler, however, wasn't in line with the opinions that were shared under his tweet.

Semmler @OnFireSemmler



Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ?



How were previous tournaments not twitter.com/pansy/status/1… Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy



It's the dishonesty that gets me.Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ?How were previous tournaments not #ggforall?

He replied to Lauren "Pansy" Scott (a British CS:GO caster and former ESL employee), stating that the messaging was more focused on insulting men rather than what he felt was the reason - that women lose when they compete against men.

Semmler @OnFireSemmler Pronouns in bio. Checks out.

The problem ramped up even further when Semmler continued to make tweets about the situation. However, one particularly rubbed many the wrong way. He called someone out for having pronouns in their Twitter bio, implying that it made their opinion invalid.

Adela Sznajder 📸 @adelasznajder Would someone please finally think about the men in esports I'm begging you 😔😫🙏😓 Would someone please finally think about the men in esports I'm begging you 😔😫🙏😓

Ryan's tweet was made in response to another tweet sarcastically shading Semmler's take on the issue.

Thorin, an esports analyst and a friend of Semmler's, also joined the argument and began hitting back at the backlash they were receiving.

Thorin @Thorin A $500k sex restricted tournament circuit being openly marketed via the premise men are bad "isn't hurting anyone" but you have to have a tantrum and cry yourself to sleep if Semmler tweets a joke.

Poor lil snowflakes ❄️ ❄️ ❄️



Poor lil snowflakes ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ A $500k sex restricted tournament circuit being openly marketed via the premise men are bad "isn't hurting anyone" but you have to have a tantrum and cry yourself to sleep if Semmler tweets a joke.Poor lil snowflakes ❄️ ❄️ ❄️

Thorin @Thorin



*checks notes*



shitter plebs on the infamously astroturfed reddit?



I wonder who might have a better take on new tournaments in esports: Semmler, industry veteran and one of the most connected broadcast talents in the history of the industry or*checks notes*shitter plebs on the infamously astroturfed reddit?#FanLogic

Thorin @Thorin Women in the esports industry don't be hypocrites and publicly engage in exactly the behaviours you claim are bigoted and destroying mental health and the industry challenge Women in the esports industry don't be hypocrites and publicly engage in exactly the behaviours you claim are bigoted and destroying mental health and the industry challenge

Thorin @Thorin Tell you what, you do that cute thing where you tell me to get out of the industry I built and still rests on my fucking shoulders. I AM ESPORTS!



Tell you what, you do that cute thing where you tell me to get out of the industry I built and still rests on my fucking shoulders. I AM ESPORTS!Begone, peon.

Thorin @Thorin You know how some women in the industry whine that they can't succeed unless given constant praise, encouragement and hand outs?



You know how some women in the industry whine that they can't succeed unless given constant praise, encouragement and hand outs?I don't need any of that from any of you. I get mine and I'll keep doing so until the day I decide otherwise. Enough said.

Thorin @Thorin Women in the industry actually address your points and don't just upload their baggage and issues with men onto you challenge. Women in the industry actually address your points and don't just upload their baggage and issues with men onto you challenge.

Many of Thorin's arguments seem to be direct hits at "women in the industry," who he alleges have been projecting their issues on to men.

Since the incident, Thorin has continued to tweet about the incident and respond to various commentors, having engaged in back-and-forth tweeting for over five days.

Esports community hits back at Semmler and Thorin's takes

While some seem to agree with the pair, many esports professionals and followers — male, female, and otherwise — have tweeted their support for female-only tournaments.

Jake Lyon, a player and coach for Overwatch's Houston Outlaws team, explained in a TwitLonger article why he felt the circuits were necessary in the industry right now.

Aramori @Aramori_OW



women only tournaments are absolutely NOT about putting men down, which i honestly can't believe i have to say.



(1/?) Aramori @Aramori_OW saw a tweet about someone saying there SHOULD be more women players in OWL



I think that person has their heart in the right place, but what is keeping women from top level esports is a systemic issue, not something as simple as just signing high level female players..



Aramori @Aramori_OW saw a tweet about someone saying there SHOULD be more women players in OWLI think that person has their heart in the right place, but what is keeping women from top level esports is a systemic issue, not something as simple as just signing high level female players.. CONT-- i wrote a thread about this awhile back but i think it's important to expand on it a little now that female tournies are a topic rn women only tournaments are absolutely NOT about putting men down, which i honestly can't believe i have to say.(1/?)

Aramori, an Overwatch coach and player for Team Mochi, explained in a thread her experiences in the esports industry. She spoke about how sexism and the suppression of women's participation in esports takes place on a systemic level.

Meanwhile, many continue to speak out about the issue, which has led to a much-needed discussion on the obstacles women and marginalized gender identities face in the gaming industry on a competitive level.

