Heroic vs Team Liquid CS:GO ESL Pro League prediction, odds, live streaming details, and more

As the first round of the quarter-finals of ESL Pro League Season 14 comes to an end, four remaining CS:GO teams will compete for the upcoming semi-finals slots.

We have two of our top 4 teams locked in and our first Semi-Final match-up in place!



We'll be deciding the second tomorrow with more #ESLProLeague Quarter-Finals!



16:00 CEST: @natusvincere

vs. @ENCE



19:15 CEST: @heroicgg vs. @TeamLiquidCS



See you then! 👋 pic.twitter.com/gFbD5tDdcf — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 9, 2021

Team Heroic, the CS:GO roster that came back to life after Cadian rose from the ashes, has risen to be one of the best CS:GO teams in the world that currently exist.

On the other hand, Team Liquid comprises some of the veterans of CS:GO led by the Brazillian AWPer, Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo. Their roster also has the finesse and experience of Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski joined by fresh blood, Keith “NAF” Markovic, and Michael “Grim” Wince.

Heroic’s reign started with their recent victory against Gambit Esports in ESL Pro League Season 13, where not only did they win the series 3-2, but they ended up with an ace clutch coming from their in-game leader, Casper “cadiaN” Møller.

Combining cadiaN’s exceptional shot-calling and macro skills in the game with heavy hitters such as Ismail “refrezh” Ali and Rasmus “sjuush” Beck, the CS:GO roster of Heroic secured a flawless series score in the group stage of ESL Pro League Season 14.

🏆ESL PRO LEAGUE SEASON 13 CHAMPIONS🏆



After a tough 5-map series we stand as winners in ESL Pro League Season 13! GGWP @GambitEsports 👊



Thanks for all the support this tournament, and remember to always #BeHeroic ❤️#ESLProLeague pic.twitter.com/W2Owp7KwuE — HEROIC (@heroicgg) April 11, 2021

Heroic or Team Liquid, which CS:GO team will win the battle?

As Heroic enters the quarter-finals of ESL Pro League Season 14 with a flawless 5-0 series score, defeating every single team in group A, it would be interesting to see which team will triumph in this upcoming best-of-3 series between Heroic and Team Liquid.

Team Liquid, however, is a team that is built on sheer will and resilience. When up against bigger odds, the CS:GO roster of Team Liquid thrives in situations like this with rather unorthodox gameplay.

Even though most of it depends on the players’ individual prowess and performance during this best-of-3 series, there are some predictions that can be drawn after crunching numbers taken from various betting sites. After some calculations, it is seen that 73% of CS:GO fans think that Team Liquid will be the one victorious in this upcoming quarter-finals match.

Heroic vs Team Liquid: Match Prediction. 10.09.21. CS:GO, ESL Pro League Season 14



Total Over 2.5 will win. We meet the last quarterfinals of ESL Pro League Season 14 along with a prediction for the Heroic - Li...https://t.co/iWtctIjMAp — CS:GO Predictions (@csgopred) September 9, 2021

Where to watch and the timing of the match

The match is set to begin in less than 12 hours and will be streamed on the official Twitch channel of ESL CS:GO.

