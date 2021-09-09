OG vs Ninjas in Pyjamas CS:GO ESL Pro League prediction, odds, livestreaming details, and more

That's it for the #ESLProLeague season 14 group stage!



We return on the 7th of September for the first RO12 games!



16:00 CEST: @mousesports

vs. @NIPCS



19:15 CEST: @Complexity

vs. @TeamVitality



Check out the full playoff bracket below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/5BTVh1pT6a — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 5, 2021

After 21 days of group stage gameplay, the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 14 main stage is set to be underway.

ESL Pro League is one of the most prestigious major tournaments hosted in the history of CS:GO. Some of the best and most memorable moments in the history of CS:GO have been made here by various professionals. The ESL Pro League Season 14 has been no different as some of the iconic players from various top-tier rosters have shown utter dominance in their respective matches.

However, one of the most eye-catching pieces of information among all is that the runners-up of the IEM XVI - Cologne, G2 Esports got knocked out of the group stage and without any series victory no less. From being one of the best in the previous major, G2 lost every single series in the opening stages of this tournament to get knocked out.

While that remains a huge upset, on the other hand, teams such as Heroic and OG, who have been deemed underdogs going into this tournament, have tactfully outlived the juggernauts of the industry such as Astralis and Virtus.Pro.

OG or Ninjas in Pyjamas, which CS:GO team will triumph the battle?

OG vs NiP: Match Prediction. 09.09.21. CS:GO, ESL Pro League Season 14



OG will win. We are breaking into the quarterfinals of ESL Pro League Season 14 with a prediction for the OG - NIP match.https://t.co/Uhrtdu4CYq — CS:GO Predictions (@csgopred) September 7, 2021

While changes have been made to both rosters, OG had to go through a rigorous set of changes in order to be where they are right now. And considering the number of changes they have been through, the 5-0 series score at the end of the group stage in the ESL Pro League Season 14 is a huge leap towards their goal of becoming better.

Ninjas in Pyjamas (NiP) on the other hand is comprised of fresh pairs of players as Linus “LNZ” Holtäng joined the roster from Young Ninjas (NiP’s youth roster) along with the addition of Nicolai “dev1ce” Hvilshøj Reedtz with the already existing firepower and leadership of Hampus “hampus” Poser.

Both teams have their own set of strengths and belong to different groups. While NiP was in the competitive group along with Gambit, Liquid, and FURIA, OG hailed from a group with far less hostility. However, a 5-0 series score over a 3-2 series score sets the two teams apart as considerable forces in CS:GO.

Even after considering such possibilities and drawing inference from recent past events, it is almost impossible to say whether NiP or OG will triumph in the upcoming quarter-final match in the ESL Pro League Season 14.

Where to watch and the timing of the match

The match is set to begin in less than a day and can be streamed on the ESL CS:GO official Twitch channel.

Also Read

This quarter-final best-of-three series is set to begin on September 10 at 10:00 am EST (September 9 at 7:30 pm IST).

Edited by Siddharth Satish