CS: GO - Astralis extends 3-year contract with IGL Gla1ve

Astralis has announced that they are extending the three-year contract with their CS: GO in-game leader, Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander.

We have secured our IGL for the next three years.



His name is @gla1ve_csgo. Heard of him? pic.twitter.com/66lS5KkFx1 — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) July 23, 2021

The three-year contract extension with gla1ve doesn't seem too surprising after looking at Astralis' recent performances. The CS: GO team has shown great promise over the last few years, and even in defeat they've shown great composure.

The organization’s decision will surely bolster the team’s stability and help them perform better. Moreover, with this announcement, the rumors about a reshuffle in Astralis CS: GO squad will also cease to hold any ground.

Gla1ve receives three-year contract extension with Astralis CS: GO squad

Gla1ve expressed his thoughts about the contract extension,

“I have achieved a great deal with Astralis already and obviously I had a lot of thoughts when we started the talks around a possible extension. What would be the right move?”

3 more years with Astralis! I can't say how excited I am about the future and to work with the people, set-up and ambitions in this organization. We have come far, but I have so much more I want to achieve and this is the best place for me to reach all my goals. #astralisfamily https://t.co/hUk06rK4kr — Lukas Rossander (@gla1ve_csgo) July 23, 2021

The 26-year-old Danish CS: GO player is one of the most accomplished in-game leaders in the world, leading Astralis to four record-breaking Major victories. He has been with the Astralis CS: GO team since October 2016. Having had such a successful career and longstanding goodwill within the team, gla1ve’s decision to stay with Astralis was an easy one to make.

“To me it’s all about being in a place where I can see myself progressing as a player while surrounded by dedicated people with the same ambitions and values. I have had a lot of talks with Kasper Hvidt about the future, how I can develop further as a player and how we can develop the team and set-up. There are so many things to achieve and areas to improve even further, and personally I feel confident that Astralis will leave marks on professional Counter-Strike for many years to come,” Gla1ve said.

Kasper Hvidt, the Director of Sports at Astralis stated,

“When we look at our Counter-Strike team in a historic perspective, Lukas has been instrumental for the way Astralis has developed the game. His thorough preparation and constant attention to details have been key to the team’s successes and the way he continues to contribute with new ideas will also be vital for the coming years.”

On the topic of the recent performance of Astralis, they finished 3rd-4th in IEM Cologne after losing to G2 Esports’ CS: GO squad in the semifinals. Their next CS: GO tournament is ESL Pro League Season 14, which starts on August 16.

Edited by Allan Mathew