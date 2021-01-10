CS: GO's eight year run so far has seen many legends of the game come and go, but some will go down in history, finding an unprecedented amount of success in one of the longest standing esports.

Many legends of Counter-Strike have departed the scene in the last few year. While names like Pashabiceps have retired completely, others like nitr0, s0m and even GeT_RiGht have departed CS: GO for Valorant.

Success in CS: GO may seem fleeting but the five players listed below have solidified their place in the sport as some of the highest-earning esports players of all time.

Source: esportsearnings.com

Top 5 highest-earning CS: GO players as of January 2021

5. Emil 'Magisk' Reif

Astralis' rifleman Emil "Magisk" Reif has earned himself the place of 5th highest earning player in CS: GO history. Magisk joined Astralis in February 2018 as a replacement for Markus "Kjaerbye" Kjærbye when he departed for North and quickly racked up 3 major titles, 1 major MVP, and countless other titles, to reach an estimated $1,449,781 in his career.

4. Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander

Astralis' famed in-game leader, Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander, is known to have pioneered the modern style of CS: GO, along with coach Zonic. He has led his team to innumerable victories on LAN as well as online, with 4 major titles. He even landed a #8 spot on HLTV's 2018 top 20 players, racking up $1,690,609 in earnings.

3. Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

Describing himself as a "Digital precision shooter with the big zoom machine" on Twitter, Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz is arguably one of the most consistent snipers in the game. Proficient with the AWP as well as rifles, dev1ce has taken his team across the line multiple times, with 4 major wins, out of which he was the major MVP for 2. His prize winnings sit at a whopping $1,821,945.

2. Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth

Unsurprisingly, one of Astralis' longest standing members Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth takes 2nd place on the list of highest earning CS: GO players. In his 1794 days as a member of the team, xyp9x has won 4 majors and 24 LAN titles for a total of $1,834,291 in earnings.

1. Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen

Featuring in 6 out of 8 of HLTV's top 20 players of the year, Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen is the king of consistency, and bags he himself the #1 spot in the list of the highest-earning CS: GO players of all time. With 24 titles, 4 majors and 6 HLTV top 20 rankings under his belt, Dupreeh solidifies his place as a legend of the sport, with an astronomical earning of $1,856,322 over thr course of his career.

