Gambit Esports vs Team Vitality in CS:GO ESL - Pro League prediction, odds, live streaming details, and more

As the group stage gameplay for CS:GO’s most prestigious major tournament, ESL Pro League Season 14 comes to an end, two of the best CS:GO teams in the world right now are getting ready for their upcoming bout.

That's it for the #ESLProLeague season 14 group stage!



We return on the 7th of September for the first RO12 games!



16:00 CEST: @mousesports

vs. @NIPCS



19:15 CEST: @Complexity

vs. @TeamVitality



Check out the full playoff bracket below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/5BTVh1pT6a — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 5, 2021

The match-up will see Gambit Esports, the top team from Group D, go head-to-head against the runners-up of Group A, Team Vitality.

While Gambit has been one of the contenders for the best CS:GO teams in the recent past, Team Vitality is made up of some of the most veteran players ever in the history of the game.

Team Vitality is a team that not only has the experience and finesse of veterans such as Dan “apEX” Madesclaire and Richard “shox” Papillon, they also contain some of the best upcoming talents in professional CS:GO such as Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van, Kévin “misutaa” Rabier, and Mathieu “zywOo” Herbaut.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

Gambit Esports or Team Vitality, which CS:GO team will win the battle?

Gambit Esports vs Vitality: Match Prediction. 09.09.21. CS:GO, ESL Pro League Season 14



Handicap +1.5 (Vitality) will win. We are moving to the second quarter-finals of ESL Pro League Season 14, where we will b...https://t.co/bT9zohghJI — CS:GO Predictions (@csgopred) September 8, 2021

Gambit Esports is a team of sheer patience and skill, along with the clutch king Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov. The team recently re-added their previously benched player Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov, and since then Gambit Esports has become an unstoppable force even when up against the juggernaut of Na’Vi.

On the other hand, Team Vitality has added to their success since the addition of Kyojin and zywOo in their roster as permanent players. Even though they do not contend for the best CS:GO team, they match it up with consistency.

It is hard to guess who among Team Vitality and Gambit Esports will triumph in the upcoming quarter-final match in ESL Pro League Season 14.

However, if one considers the calculations and predictions from various gambling sites, then it can be predicted stochastically that Gambit Esports might win this best-of-3 series against Team Vitality.

Even though the numbers are not that much apart, the predictions say that 65% of CS:GO fans think that Gambit Esports will be winning this series.

Where to watch and the timing of the match

The match is set to begin in a few hours and viewers can watch the stream on the ESL CS:GO official Twitch channel.

