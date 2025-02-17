"Ever been stabbed by a feather?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 957 (Tuesday, February 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 18, 2025, are now available. This game offers challenges designed to engage both League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must assess the different characteristics of the wide range of champions from the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 957th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Ever been stabbed by a feather?"

Kalista, Xayah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 957th edition (February 18, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 18, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Kalista

: Kalista Quote : Xayah

: Xayah Ability : Ziggs; Bonus : E (Hexplosive Minefield)

: Ziggs; : E (Hexplosive Minefield) Emoji : Nocturne

: Nocturne Splash Art: Lux; Bonus: Default Lux

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 18, 2025, is Kalista, a popular selection among ADC players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features an important line attributed to Xayah.

The Ability puzzle highlights Ziggs's E ability, referred to as Hexplosive Minefield, while the Emoji is associated with Nocturne. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle references Lux's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16) : Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

: Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki LoLdle 954 (February 15) : Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia

: Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia LoLdle 953 (February 14) : Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah

: Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah LoLdle 952 (February 13) : Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna

: Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

The answers to the 958th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 19, 2025.

