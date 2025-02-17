  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Ever been stabbed by a feather?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 957 (Tuesday, February 18, 2025)

"Ever been stabbed by a feather?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 957 (Tuesday, February 18, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 17, 2025 21:32 GMT
Default Lux in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Default Lux in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 18, 2025, are now available. This game offers challenges designed to engage both League of Legends aficionados and puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must assess the different characteristics of the wide range of champions from the MOBA.

Ad

The Quote puzzle from the 957th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Ever been stabbed by a feather?"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Kalista, Xayah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 957th edition (February 18, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 18, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Kalista
  • Quote: Xayah
  • Ability: Ziggs; Bonus: E (Hexplosive Minefield)
  • Emoji: Nocturne
  • Splash Art: Lux; Bonus: Default Lux

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 18, 2025, is Kalista, a popular selection among ADC players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features an important line attributed to Xayah.

The Ability puzzle highlights Ziggs's E ability, referred to as Hexplosive Minefield, while the Emoji is associated with Nocturne. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle references Lux's Default skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.4 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
  • LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
  • LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
  • LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
  • LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
  • LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
  • LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
  • LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
Ad

The answers to the 958th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 19, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी