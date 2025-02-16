"If I eat you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 956 (Monday, February 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 17, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges designed to captivate both fans of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. To successfully resolve these conundrums, players are required to evaluate the various traits of the champions featured in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 956th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"If I eat you, will I learn how to die?"
Quinn, Kha'Zix, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 956th edition (February 17, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 17, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Quinn
- Quote: Kha'Zix
- Ability: Zac; Bonus: W (Unstable Matter)
- Emoji: Olaf
- Splash Art: Ornn; Bonus: Thunder Lord Ornn
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 17, 2025, is Quinn, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a significant line credited to Kha'Zix.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Zac's W ability, known as Unstable Matter, while the Emoji pertains to Olaf. Conversely, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Thunder Lord skin, which is connected to Ornn.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
- LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
The answers to the 957th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 18, 2025.
