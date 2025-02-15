"Patient!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 955 (Sunday, February 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 16, 2025, are now available. This game features challenges to engage both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados. To effectively solve these enigmas, players must assess the different characteristics of the champions included in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 955th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Patient! Why you out of bed?!"
Graves, Dr. Mundo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 955th edition (February 16, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 16, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Graves
- Quote: Dr. Mundo
- Ability: Nilah; Bonus: R (Apotheosis)
- Emoji: Yorick
- Splash Art: Corki; Bonus: Default Corki
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 16, 2025, is Graves, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features an important line attributed to Dr. Mundo.
The Ability puzzle highlights Nilah's R ability, referred to as Apotheosis, whereas the Emoji is associated with Yorick. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Default skin, which is connected to Corki.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
The answers to the 956th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 17, 2025.
