"Live and die": League of Legends LoLdle answers 954 (Saturday, February 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 15, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges designed to captivate fans of League of Legends as well as those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully decipher these riddles, players are required to evaluate the various attributes of the champions featured in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 954th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Live and die by the blade."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Karthus, Talon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 954th edition (February 15, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 15, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Karthus
- Quote: Talon
- Ability: Olaf; Bonus: E (Reckless Swing)
- Emoji: Graves
- Splash Art: Irelia; Bonus: Nightblade Irelia
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 15, 2025, is Karthus, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a significant line attributed to Talon.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Olaf's E ability, known as Reckless Swing, while the Emoji pertains to Graves. Conversely, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Nightblade skin linked to Irelia.
Check out: League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
The answers to the 955th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 16, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.