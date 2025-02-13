"What is broken can be reforged": League of Legends LoLdle answers 953 (Friday, February 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 14, 2025, are now available. This game offers challenges intended to engage not only enthusiasts of League of Legends but also individuals who appreciate puzzles. To effectively solve these enigmas, players are required to assess different characteristics of the champions within the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 953rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"What is broken can be reforged."
Yasuo, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 953rd edition (February 14, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 14, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Yasuo
- Quote: Riven
- Ability: Aphelios; Bonus: W (Phase)
- Emoji: Poppy
- Splash Art: Xayah; Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 14, 2025, is Yasuo, a popular selection among Midlane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Riven.
The Ability puzzle highlights Aphelios's W ability, referred to as Phase, while the Emoji refers to Poppy. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Brave Phoenix skin associated with Xayah.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
The answers to the 954th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 15, 2025.
