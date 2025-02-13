"What is broken can be reforged": League of Legends LoLdle answers 953 (Friday, February 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 14, 2025, are now available. This game offers challenges intended to engage not only enthusiasts of League of Legends but also individuals who appreciate puzzles. To effectively solve these enigmas, players are required to assess different characteristics of the champions within the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 953rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"What is broken can be reforged."

Yasuo, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 953rd edition (February 14, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 14, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Yasuo

: Yasuo Quote : Riven

: Riven Ability : Aphelios; Bonus : W (Phase)

: Aphelios; : W (Phase) Emoji : Poppy

: Poppy Splash Art: Xayah; Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 14, 2025, is Yasuo, a popular selection among Midlane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Riven.

The Ability puzzle highlights Aphelios's W ability, referred to as Phase, while the Emoji refers to Poppy. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Brave Phoenix skin associated with Xayah.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 952 (February 13) : Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna

: Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8) : Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

: Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

The answers to the 954th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 15, 2025.

