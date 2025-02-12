  • home icon
  • "They’re not just oranges": League of Legends LoLdle answers 952 (Thursday, February 13, 2025)

"They’re not just oranges": League of Legends LoLdle answers 952 (Thursday, February 13, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 12, 2025 23:23 GMT
Gothic Orianna in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Gothic Orianna in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 13, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges designed to captivate not only fans of League of Legends but also those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully navigate these riddles, players must evaluate various attributes of the MOBA's champions.

The Quote puzzle from the 952nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges."

Nidalee, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 952nd edition (February 13, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 13, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Nidalee
  • Quote: Gangplank
  • Ability: Shaco; Bonus: R (Hallucinate)
  • Emoji: Ezreal
  • Splash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Gothic Orianna

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 13, 2025, is Nidalee, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a distinguished line attributed to Gangplank.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Shaco's R ability, known as Hallucinate, whereas the Emoji alludes to Ezreal. Meanwhile, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Gothic skin linked to Orianna.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.4 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
  • LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
  • LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
  • LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
  • LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
  • LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
  • LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 953rd edition of LoLdle will be published on February 14, 2025.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
