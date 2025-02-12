"They’re not just oranges": League of Legends LoLdle answers 952 (Thursday, February 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 13, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges designed to captivate not only fans of League of Legends but also those who enjoy puzzles. To successfully navigate these riddles, players must evaluate various attributes of the MOBA's champions.

The Quote puzzle from the 952nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges."

Nidalee, Gangplank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 952nd edition (February 13, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 13, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Nidalee

: Nidalee Quote : Gangplank

: Gangplank Ability : Shaco; Bonus : R (Hallucinate)

: Shaco; : R (Hallucinate) Emoji : Ezreal

: Ezreal Splash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Gothic Orianna

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 13, 2025, is Nidalee, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a distinguished line attributed to Gangplank.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Shaco's R ability, known as Hallucinate, whereas the Emoji alludes to Ezreal. Meanwhile, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Gothic skin linked to Orianna.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8) : Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

: Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 953rd edition of LoLdle will be published on February 14, 2025.

