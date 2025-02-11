  • home icon
  • "Finally!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 951 (Wednesday, February 12, 2025)

"Finally!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 951 (Wednesday, February 12, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 11, 2025 22:41 GMT
Hextech Malzahar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Hextech Malzahar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 12, 2025, are now available. This game brings challenges aimed at engaging both aficionados of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively tackle these challenges, participants must assess the champions' characteristics while striving to maintain their successful streaks in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 951st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Finally! A man who can satisfy me."

Viego, Evelynn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 951st edition (February 12, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 12, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Viego
  • Quote: Evelynn
  • Ability: Gangplank; Bonus: W (Remove Scurvy)
  • Emoji: Elise
  • Splash Art: Malzahar; Bonus: Hextech Malzahar

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 12, 2025, is Viego, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Evelynn.

The Ability puzzle highlights Gangplank's W ability, referred to as Remove Scurvy, while the Emojis reference Elise. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Hextech skin associated with Malzahar.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
  • LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
  • LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
  • LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
  • LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
  • LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
  • LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 952nd edition of LoLdle will be published on February 13, 2025.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
