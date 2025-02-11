"Finally!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 951 (Wednesday, February 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 12, 2025, are now available. This game brings challenges aimed at engaging both aficionados of League of Legends and puzzle enthusiasts. To effectively tackle these challenges, participants must assess the champions' characteristics while striving to maintain their successful streaks in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 951st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Finally! A man who can satisfy me."

Viego, Evelynn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 951st edition (February 12, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 12, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Viego

: Viego Quote : Evelynn

: Evelynn Ability : Gangplank; Bonus : W (Remove Scurvy)

: Gangplank; : W (Remove Scurvy) Emoji : Elise

: Elise Splash Art: Malzahar; Bonus: Hextech Malzahar

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 12, 2025, is Viego, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Evelynn.

The Ability puzzle highlights Gangplank's W ability, referred to as Remove Scurvy, while the Emojis reference Elise. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on the Hextech skin associated with Malzahar.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8) : Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

: Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 952nd edition of LoLdle will be published on February 13, 2025.

