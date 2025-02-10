"To shake, or not to shake": League of Legends LoLdle answers 950 (Tuesday, February 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 11, 2025, are now available. This game offers challenges designed to captivate both fans of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. To successfully navigate these challenges, players must evaluate the attributes of the champions within the League of Legends roster while endeavoring to uphold their winning streaks in LoLdle.
The Quote puzzle from the 950th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"To shake, or not to shake."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Leblanc, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 950th edition (February 11, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 11, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Leblanc
- Quote: Singed
- Ability: Twisted Fate; Bonus: E (Stacked Deck)
- Emoji: Yasuo
- Splash Art: Renata Glasc; Bonus: Admiral Renata Glasc
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 11, 2025, is Leblanc, a favored choice among Midlane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle presents a prominent line attributed to Singed.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes the E ability of Twisted Fate, known as Stacked Deck, while the Emojis allude to Yasuo. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Admiral skin of Renata Glasc.
Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
The answers to the 951st edition of LoLdle will be published on February 12, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.