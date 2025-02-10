"To shake, or not to shake": League of Legends LoLdle answers 950 (Tuesday, February 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 11, 2025, are now available. This game offers challenges designed to captivate both fans of League of Legends and enthusiasts of puzzles. To successfully navigate these challenges, players must evaluate the attributes of the champions within the League of Legends roster while endeavoring to uphold their winning streaks in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 950th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"To shake, or not to shake."

Leblanc, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 950th edition (February 11, 2025)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 11, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Leblanc

: Leblanc Quote : Singed

: Singed Ability : Twisted Fate; Bonus : E (Stacked Deck)

: Twisted Fate; : E (Stacked Deck) Emoji : Yasuo

: Yasuo Splash Art: Renata Glasc; Bonus: Admiral Renata Glasc

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 11, 2025, is Leblanc, a favored choice among Midlane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle presents a prominent line attributed to Singed.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes the E ability of Twisted Fate, known as Stacked Deck, while the Emojis allude to Yasuo. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Admiral skin of Renata Glasc.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8) : Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

: Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 951st edition of LoLdle will be published on February 12, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.