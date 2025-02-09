  • home icon
  "Bristle seems hungry today": League of Legends LoLdle answers 949 (Monday, February 10, 2025)

"Bristle seems hungry today": League of Legends LoLdle answers 949 (Monday, February 10, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 09, 2025 21:28 GMT
Truth Dragon Yasuo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Truth Dragon Yasuo in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 10, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges aimed at engaging fans of League of Legends, as well as those who appreciate puzzles. To effectively tackle these challenges, players must assess the characteristics of the champions in LoL's lineup while striving to maintain their LoLdle winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 949th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Bristle seems hungry today…"

Rengar, Sejuani, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 949th edition (February 10, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 10, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Rengar
  • Quote: Sejuani
  • Ability: Akshan; Bonus: Q (Avengerang)
  • Emoji: Tryndamere
  • Splash Art: Yasuo; Bonus: Truth Dragon Yasuo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 10, 2025, is Rengar. The Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Sejuani, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Akshan's Q ability, referred to as Avengerang, while the Emojis reference Tryndamere. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Yasuo's Truth Dragon skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
  • LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
  • LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
  • LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
  • LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
  • LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 950th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 11, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Edited by Niladri Roy
