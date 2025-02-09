"Bristle seems hungry today": League of Legends LoLdle answers 949 (Monday, February 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 10, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges aimed at engaging fans of League of Legends, as well as those who appreciate puzzles. To effectively tackle these challenges, players must assess the characteristics of the champions in LoL's lineup while striving to maintain their LoLdle winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 949th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Bristle seems hungry today…"

Rengar, Sejuani, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 949th edition (February 10, 2025)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 10, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Rengar

: Rengar Quote : Sejuani

: Sejuani Ability : Akshan; Bonus : Q (Avengerang)

: Akshan; : Q (Avengerang) Emoji : Tryndamere

: Tryndamere Splash Art: Yasuo; Bonus: Truth Dragon Yasuo

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 10, 2025, is Rengar. The Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Sejuani, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Akshan's Q ability, referred to as Avengerang, while the Emojis reference Tryndamere. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Yasuo's Truth Dragon skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8) : Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

: Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 950th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 11, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.