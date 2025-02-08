"Spineless?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 948 (Sunday, February 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 9, 2025, are now available. The game offers challenges designed to attract both enthusiasts of League of Legends and individuals who enjoy puzzles. To successfully navigate these challenges, players are required to evaluate the traits of the champions featured in the game's roster, all while trying to preserve their winning streaks.
The Quote puzzle from the 948th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Spineless? No. Flexible? Extremely."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Zyra, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 948th edition (February 9, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 9, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Zyra
- Quote: Cassiopeia
- Ability: Shen; Bonus: Passive (Ki Barrier)
- Emoji: Evelynn
- Splash Art: Ambessa; Bonus: Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 9, 2025, is Zyra. Moving on, the Quote puzzle includes a prominent line attributed to Cassiopeia, who is a favored choice among Midlane players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Shen's Passive ability, known as Ki Barrier, while the Emojis allude to Evelynn. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Ambessa's Chosen of the Wolf skin.
Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
The answers to the 949th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 10, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.