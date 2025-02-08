"Spineless?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 948 (Sunday, February 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 9, 2025, are now available. The game offers challenges designed to attract both enthusiasts of League of Legends and individuals who enjoy puzzles. To successfully navigate these challenges, players are required to evaluate the traits of the champions featured in the game's roster, all while trying to preserve their winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 948th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Spineless? No. Flexible? Extremely."

Zyra, Cassiopeia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 948th edition (February 9, 2025)

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 9, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Zyra

: Zyra Quote : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Ability : Shen; Bonus : Passive (Ki Barrier)

: Shen; : Passive (Ki Barrier) Emoji : Evelynn

: Evelynn Splash Art: Ambessa; Bonus: Chosen of the Wolf Ambessa

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 9, 2025, is Zyra. Moving on, the Quote puzzle includes a prominent line attributed to Cassiopeia, who is a favored choice among Midlane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Shen's Passive ability, known as Ki Barrier, while the Emojis allude to Evelynn. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Ambessa's Chosen of the Wolf skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 947 (February 8) : Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

: Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 949th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 10, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.