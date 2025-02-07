"No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 947 (Saturday, February 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 8, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges expected to appeal to both fans of League of Legends and those who appreciate puzzles. To complete these challenges, players must assess the characteristics of the champions included in the game's roster, all while striving to preserve their winning streaks.
The Quote puzzle from the 947th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head"
Fiora, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 947th edition (February 8, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 8, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Fiora
- Quote: Soraka
- Ability: Nunu & Willump; Bonus: W (Biggest Snowball Ever!)
- Emoji: Xerath
- Splash Art: Lillia; Bonus: Nightbringer Lillia
Fiora is the solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 8, 2025. In addition, the Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Soraka, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle highlights the W ability of Nunu & Willump, referred to as Biggest Snowball Ever!, while the Emojis reference Xerath. Additionally, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lillia's Nightbringer skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
The answers to the 948th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 9, 2025.
