"No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 947 (Saturday, February 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 8, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges expected to appeal to both fans of League of Legends and those who appreciate puzzles. To complete these challenges, players must assess the characteristics of the champions included in the game's roster, all while striving to preserve their winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 947th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head"

Fiora, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 947th edition (February 8, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 8, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Fiora

: Fiora Quote : Soraka

: Soraka Ability : Nunu & Willump; Bonus : W (Biggest Snowball Ever!)

: Nunu & Willump; : W (Biggest Snowball Ever!) Emoji : Xerath

: Xerath Splash Art: Lillia; Bonus: Nightbringer Lillia

Fiora is the solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 8, 2025. In addition, the Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Soraka, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the W ability of Nunu & Willump, referred to as Biggest Snowball Ever!, while the Emojis reference Xerath. Additionally, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lillia's Nightbringer skin.

Check out: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 946 (February 7) : Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne

: Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 948th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 9, 2025.

