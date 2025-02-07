  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 947 (Saturday, February 8, 2025)

"No, I’m not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 947 (Saturday, February 8, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 07, 2025 22:16 GMT
Nightbringer Lillia in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Nightbringer Lillia in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 8, 2025, are now available. This game presents challenges expected to appeal to both fans of League of Legends and those who appreciate puzzles. To complete these challenges, players must assess the characteristics of the champions included in the game's roster, all while striving to preserve their winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 947th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Fiora, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 947th edition (February 8, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 8, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Fiora
  • Quote: Soraka
  • Ability: Nunu & Willump; Bonus: W (Biggest Snowball Ever!)
  • Emoji: Xerath
  • Splash Art: Lillia; Bonus: Nightbringer Lillia

Fiora is the solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 8, 2025. In addition, the Quote puzzle features a notable line credited to Soraka, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the W ability of Nunu & Willump, referred to as Biggest Snowball Ever!, while the Emojis reference Xerath. Additionally, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Lillia's Nightbringer skin.

Check out: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 946 (February 7): Miss Fortune, Nilah, Lee Sin, Syndra, Vayne
  • LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
  • LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
  • LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

The answers to the 948th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 9, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी