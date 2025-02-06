"Joy, unceasing and forever!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 946 (Friday, February 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 7, 2025, are now available. This game features puzzles that are likely to attract enthusiasts of League of Legends and puzzle aficionados alike. To solve the puzzles, players are required to evaluate the traits of the champions from the game's lineup, all while maintaining their winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 946th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Joy, unceasing and forever!"

Miss Fortune, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 946th edition (February 7, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 7, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Miss Fortune

: Miss Fortune Quote : Nilah

: Nilah Ability : Lee Sin; Bonus : E (Tempest/Cripple)

: Lee Sin; : E (Tempest/Cripple) Emoji : Syndra

: Syndra Splash Art: Vayne; Bonus: Sentinel Vayne

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 7, 2025, is Miss Fortune. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle includes a significant line attributed to Nilah, a favored choice among ADC players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes the E ability of Lee Sin, known as Tempest/Cripple, while the Emojis allude to Syndra. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Vayne's Sentinel skin.

Check out: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 945 (February 6) : Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr

: Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31) : Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

: Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett LoLdle 938 (January 30) : Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser

: Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

The answers to the 947th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 8, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

