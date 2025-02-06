"Joy, unceasing and forever!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 946 (Friday, February 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 7, 2025, are now available. This game features puzzles that are likely to attract enthusiasts of League of Legends and puzzle aficionados alike. To solve the puzzles, players are required to evaluate the traits of the champions from the game's lineup, all while maintaining their winning streaks.
The Quote puzzle from the 946th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Joy, unceasing and forever!"
Miss Fortune, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 946th edition (February 7, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 7, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Miss Fortune
- Quote: Nilah
- Ability: Lee Sin; Bonus: E (Tempest/Cripple)
- Emoji: Syndra
- Splash Art: Vayne; Bonus: Sentinel Vayne
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 7, 2025, is Miss Fortune. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle includes a significant line attributed to Nilah, a favored choice among ADC players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes the E ability of Lee Sin, known as Tempest/Cripple, while the Emojis allude to Syndra. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Vayne's Sentinel skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 945 (February 6): Malzahar, Diana, Gragas, Miss Fortune, Udyr
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
The answers to the 947th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 8, 2025.
