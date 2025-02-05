"Night approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 945 (Thursday, February 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 6, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to fans of League of Legends as well as those who enjoy puzzles. Players are required to analyze the characteristics of the champions from the game's roster to solve the puzzle, all while striving to maintain their respective winning streaks.
The Quote puzzle from the 945th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Night approaches."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Malzahar, Diana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 945th edition (February 6, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 6, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Malzahar
- Quote: Diana
- Ability: Gragas; Bonus: E (Body Slam)
- Emoji: Miss Fortune
- Splash Art: Udyr; Bonus: Black Belt Udyr
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 6, 2025, is Malzahar. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features an important line credited to Diana, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle highlights Gragas's E ability, Body Slam, while the Emojis reference Miss Fortune. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Udyr's Black Belt skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.S1.3 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 944 (February 5): Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
The answers to the 946th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 7, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.