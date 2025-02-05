"Night approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 945 (Thursday, February 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 6, 2025, are now available. This engaging online game appeals to fans of League of Legends as well as those who enjoy puzzles. Players are required to analyze the characteristics of the champions from the game's roster to solve the puzzle, all while striving to maintain their respective winning streaks.

The Quote puzzle from the 945th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Night approaches."

Malzahar, Diana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 945th edition (February 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 6, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Malzahar

: Malzahar Quote : Diana

: Diana Ability : Gragas; Bonus : E (Body Slam)

: Gragas; : E (Body Slam) Emoji : Miss Fortune

: Miss Fortune Splash Art: Udyr; Bonus: Black Belt Udyr

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 6, 2025, is Malzahar. Meanwhile, the Quote puzzle features an important line credited to Diana, a popular selection among Jungle players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Gragas's E ability, Body Slam, while the Emojis reference Miss Fortune. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Udyr's Black Belt skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 944 (February 5) : Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion

: Zeri, Kayn, Zilean, Nunu & Willump, Sion LoLdle 943 (February 4) : Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra

: Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 942 (February 3) : Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh

: Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh LoLdle 941 (February 2) : Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille

: Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille LoLdle 940 (February 1) : Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol

: Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol LoLdle 939 (January 31) : Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett

: Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett LoLdle 938 (January 30) : Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser

: Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser LoLdle 937 (January 29) : Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora

: Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

The answers to the 946th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 7, 2025.

