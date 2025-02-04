"Time to reap": League of Legends LoLdle answers 944 (Wednesday, February 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 5, 2025, are now available. This captivating online game attracts both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. Participants must examine the traits of the champions featured in the game to solve the puzzle, all while aiming to preserve their daily winning streak.
The Quote puzzle from the 944th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Time to reap."
Zeri, Kayn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 944th edition (February 5, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 5, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Zeri
- Quote: Kayn
- Ability: Zilean; Bonus: R (Chronoshift)
- Emoji: Nunu & Willump
- Splash Art: Sion; Bonus: Worldbreaker Sion
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 5, 2025, is Zeri. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle includes a significant line attributed to Kayn, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Zilean's R ability, Chronoshift, whereas the Emojis allude to Nunu & Willump. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Sion's Worldbreaker skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
- LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
- LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
- LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
- LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
- LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
- LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
- LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
- LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
- LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
- LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina
The answers to the 945th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 6, 2025.
