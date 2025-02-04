  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Time to reap": League of Legends LoLdle answers 944 (Wednesday, February 5, 2025)

"Time to reap": League of Legends LoLdle answers 944 (Wednesday, February 5, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 04, 2025 22:37 GMT
Worldbreaker Sion in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Worldbreaker Sion in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 5, 2025, are now available. This captivating online game attracts both League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. Participants must examine the traits of the champions featured in the game to solve the puzzle, all while aiming to preserve their daily winning streak.

The Quote puzzle from the 944th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Time to reap."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Zeri, Kayn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 944th edition (February 5, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 5, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Zeri
  • Quote: Kayn
  • Ability: Zilean; Bonus: R (Chronoshift)
  • Emoji: Nunu & Willump
  • Splash Art: Sion; Bonus: Worldbreaker Sion

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 5, 2025, is Zeri. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle includes a significant line attributed to Kayn, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Zilean's R ability, Chronoshift, whereas the Emojis allude to Nunu & Willump. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Sion's Worldbreaker skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.3 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 943 (February 4): Rumble, Ornn, Hecarim, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 942 (February 3): Fizz, Veigar, Rek'Sai, Aphelios, Thresh
  • LoLdle 941 (February 2): Sion, Darius, Yasuo, Karthus, Camille
  • LoLdle 940 (February 1): Bel'Veth, Zyra, Twitch, Tahm Kench, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 939 (January 31): Sejuani, Zeri, Rengar, Tristana, Sett
  • LoLdle 938 (January 30): Tahm Kench, Kennen, Braum, Skarner, Mordekaiser
  • LoLdle 937 (January 29): Vladimir, Kalista, Lissandra, Rumble, Fiora
  • LoLdle 936 (January 28): Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas
  • LoLdle 935 (January 27): Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi
  • LoLdle 934 (January 26): Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 933 (January 25): Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder
  • LoLdle 932 (January 24): Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 931 (January 23): Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

The answers to the 945th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 6, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी