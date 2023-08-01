Eversoul Endless Summer event: Release date, New Soul, and more

Eversoul is an online idle mobile gacha title developed by Nine Ark and published by Kakao Games for Android and iOS devices. This August, it is receiving a new update featuring the second part of its ongoing Summer Event titled Endless Summer. It will incorporate a new event-themed raid, stages, and the second part of the Summer Attendance Check, which provides daily rewards.

A new Soul will debut, and three existing ones will receive a higher drop rate in this Eversoul upcoming event. This article will include details about the Endless Summer event, its release date, and the new content it offers.

When will the Eversoul Endless Summer event be released?

Eversoul's Endless Summer Event will start after the maintenance on August 3, 2023 (Image via Nine Ark)

Eversoul's Endless Summer event will release after the server maintenance on August 3 and conclude on August 30, 2023. Players will be able to watch the second part of the Summer Event Story. It is the continuation of the first part, Wicked Vacation. Watching the story will grant seven normal summon tickets and two Lobby Background Assets as rewards in this idle title.

Eversoul Endless Summer Event

A new event-themed raid will be available during the event period in Eversoul (Image via Nine Ark)

This Eversoul event will be available after the maintenance until August 23, 2023, at UTC 23:59 in this mobile gacha title. There will be loads of event-themed content for these three weeks, including raids, shop, and stage. Here are the details:

Event Stage: Players can choose from two event stages - Play with Honglan and Play with Catherinel, containing 15 levels each. Clearing both up to 10 levels will grant 2,600 Everstone as a one-time reward. Completing 11 to 15 levels of both stages will offer 6,000 Mana Crystals as a one-time reward.

Event Shop - Eternal Flea Market: You can exchange rewards from clearing event stages for various in-game items in the shop. The obtainable items from the exchange include Artifact Stone, Expert Artifact Stone Chest, Shall Fountain, and more.

Event Raid: The event raid, Getting Back Summer Paradise, will be available during the period. You will face three different Adriannes as enemies in the raids. It will reward varying amounts of Everstones according to the amount of damage dealt. And, for every victory, players will get Adrianne's Prize Medal, Gold, Mana Dust, and Mana. The medals are exchangeable at the Eternal Prize Exchange shop for various prizes.

Summer Attendance Check: Players can claim daily gifts by logging in to this free-to-play title every day during the event period. One can accumulate up to 2,400 Everstones and ten normal summon tickets by logging in for thirteen days. And an Ocean Keeper costume for Soonie will be available as a reward on the fourteenth day.

New Soul

New soul Daphne will debut in Eversoul (Image via Nine Ark)

A new soul, Daphne, will debut with a higher drop rate. She will be available from August 10 until August 30, 2023. Additionally, the following souls will receive a boosted drop rate during the event period:

Adrianne

Honglan

Catherine

New Content

You will be able to play the following new content after the maintenance period:

Battlefront Challenger Mode: This mode will receive a new Area 8.

This mode will receive a new Area 8. Dual Gate: Two new stages, 14 and 15, will be added to the Dual Gate. For clearing stages, one can obtain double rewards from August 9 to August 22, 2023.

Two new stages, 14 and 15, will be added to the Dual Gate. For clearing stages, one can obtain double rewards from August 9 to August 22, 2023. Guild Raid: The Guild Raid boss Ruthra will be available to defeat after the maintenance period until August 9, 2023.

Apart from this new event, players will also be able to experience unique content in this RPG title. Operation Eden Alliance: Gaon, Naia's Love Story, Guild Raid Boss Charite, New PvE Content Gate Depths, and more will be available for players in August.