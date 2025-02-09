Every alternate starting location in Sniper Elite Resistance

In Sniper Elite Resistance, your goal is to play through multiple missions and complete objectives, such as eliminating hostiles in the region. The game's main campaign consists of eight missions, most of which have two different starting locations. Overall, there are 14 alternative starting locations in Sniper Elite Resistance.

These locations can be used to approach your objectives differently and start the game from various directions. On that note, this article lists all 14 alternate starting locations across the eight missions in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Sniper Elite Resistance: All 14 alternate starting locations

Some starting locations in Sniper Elite Resistance appear as bonfires you must interact with to attain access. Other locations may be doors or gates you can lockpick to go through. Here are all the starting locations according to their missions.

Mission 2: Citadel Apartments

Citadel Apartments is an alternate drop location (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

To gain access from the Citadel Apartment, pick the lock and enter the premises. The building is found between the Citadel and the Grand Library and can be identified by its blue windows. Use the map location provided in the image above.

Mission 2: Scaffold Yard

The Scaffold Yard by the Fortress (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

To reach the Scaffold Yard, head southwest towards the Fortress. You will notice a scaffolding as you move along the road that leads in this direction. Find the blue door right before the scaffolding and pick it open.

Mission 3: Parkview Apartments

The Parkview Apartments in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracude)

To locate the Parkview Apartments in Sniper Elite Resistance's mission three, explore the apartment blocks in the northwestern part of the map. Here, locate a truck with the letters T9 written vertically on it. A cafe is right behind this truck. Walk through it and go past its backdoor.

You will then find yourself in the Central Blocks. Take a short flight of stairs into the apartment and climb to the second floor. At the end of the hallway is an old wooden door. Push it open and enter.

Mission 3: Signal Box

Sniper Elite Resistance Signal Box (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

From the default spawn, run along the right side and follow the railway track. Underneath the bridge, you will discover a metal gate. Pick the lock and start the third mission in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Mission 4: Dam Lookout

The Dam Lookout is a campfire in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/BrutalBarracuda)

This area is located on the top left corner of the map if observed from the HUD in Sniper Elite Resistance. Walk towards the north following the main road. When you reach the curve on the road, you should see a two-storey house. Right before this area, you will find a dirt path leading into the forest.

Walk along this path and you should find the campfire on your right-hand side, as shown in the image above.

Mission 4: Power Station

The Power Station starting location in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BruatalBarracuda)

The Power Station can be found on the other side of the Dam. On the aforementioned main road, take a right from the two-storey home and cross over to the other side of the Dam. Here, you will come across a Power Plant. On the map, it appears as a cluster of buildings at the end of the Dam.

Find the stairs outside the building, climb them, and you'll notice a metal gate on your right. Pick it open to start.

Mission 5: Coastal Landing

The Coastal Landing start point in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

You will notice an optional objective between the Kill List challenge cabin and the U-boat pen. Go towards the pier in this area to find a metal gate. Pick the lock and enter it.

Mission 5: Quarry Lake

Sniper Elite Resistance Mission 5's Quarry Lake starting point (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

Follow the highway leading south. Go past the tunnel with the weapons workbench. This will take you to the Quarry where you must find the construction tower with the zipline. Climb the ledge right next to it and start your campfire.

Mission 6: Breached Wall

Sniper Elite Resistance Mission 6 (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

In this Sniper Elite Resistance mission, one of your key objectives is to disable AA turrets. You will find the broken wall of a destroyed store close to the turret in the east. Approach this area and light the campfire.

Mission 6: Checkpoint Cabin

The cabin is located in the north (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

The Checkpoint Cabin in Sniper Elite Resistance can be found at the northern end of the map. All you need to do is follow the main road towards the north and you will notice an isolated cabin at the edge of the forest. Pick the lock open to enter.

Mission 7: Windmill

The Windmill in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

From your original spawn location, use the main road and head left. Do not stray and continue to walk along it. You should see a large visible windmill on the edge of the pathway. It also acts as a sniper nest. Go towards it and light the campfire.

Mission 7: Western Farmhouse

Mission 7's Western Farmhouse starting location (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

To find this starting location, use the main highway and travel along the upper-right areas of the map. A small farmhouse with a barn should appear on your right-hand side. Enter the premises and walk towards the wall on the edge of the property.

Here, you should find the Western Farmhouse starting point in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Mission 8: Bombed Factory

Sniper Elite Resistance Bombed Factory (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

Like the other missions, the eighth mission has two starting locations. Here, you must find the Bombed Factory by going off-road towards the left end of the map starting from your default spawn point.

You will notice a sign with the word 'Reparanons' on a building. Move inside and find a campfire located on this site.

Mission 8: Eastern Railyard

The Eastern Railyard in Mission 8 of Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion Developments//YouTube/@BrutalBarracuda)

To get to this location, find the railway tracks in the east. Head towards the northern edge of the map and then look east to find the Railyard in Mission 8. Head towards it until you find a guard along the tracks. The campfire site is right next to it.

