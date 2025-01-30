Sniper Elite Resistance: All or Nothing mission Walkthrough

In the final mission, "All or Nothing," of Sniper Elite Resistance, players must kill Otto Kruger, the Generalmajor and head of Special Committee C, before he can escape. Otto is the main antagonist of the title and also the mastermind behind the Kleine Blume program, attempting to flee with the nerve agent's formula.

This is the shortest mission of the title, where you can complete the objective right away where you spawn. However, it requires great skill and tactics to assassinate the antagonist with a headshot to achieve the Mastermind reward.

This article aims to guide you on how to complete the All or Nothing mission from Sniper Elite Resistance.

Sniper Elite Resistance the All or Nothing mission walkthrough

Previous mission storyline

In the previous mission, "End of the Line," Harry reached a pivotal point in his journey as he took charge of a critical operation to destroy a Nazi stronghold and their supply routes. He destroyed the area and placed a transmitter on the railway track. During this moment, a dialogue appeared, showing Harry standing on a rooftop, waiting to witness the destruction.

A still from the cut scene of the End of the Line mission (Image via Rebellion)

At that time, we can see a train pass through the blast zone and continue on its path. Harry spotted Otto Kruger inside that train, attempting to escape. In a decisive move, Harry jumped onto the train just as an aerial bomb was dropped on it, causing the train to derail. From that crash site, the final mission starts, where Harry will be asked to defeat Otto before he can escape.

All or Nothing: How to kill Otto Kruger

The Final Shot mission is very similar to the Loose Ends, the final mission from the previous title in which Karl Fairburne asked to kill Abelard Möller from a great distance. In "The Final Shot" mission, you will have only one objective — to assassinate Otto Kruger before he escapes. The mission begins with a dialogue where Otto is escaping while carrying a black briefcase after surviving the train crash.

Otto Kruger the main antagonist of the title (Image via Rebellion)

At that time, two German infantry soldiers approach him on a motorcycle and ask if he is alright. Without hesitation, Otto kills them, takes their bike, and tries to escape. Now, you must kill Otto from a distance to accomplish the mission. It seems very easy but requires great skill to hit accurate shots.

Moreover, if you kill him with a headshot, you will receive the Mastermind achievement and complete the All or Nothing mission.

Aim beside this pillar to get a clear headshot in the 'All or Nothing' mission (Image via Rebellion)

In order to hit a successful and clear shot, you need to aim at the point as shown in the above image. From that point, take your shot to easily kill him. Make sure to take him down quickly, if he escapes from that area you will fail the mission.

