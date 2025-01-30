Sniper Elite Resistance: End of the Line walkthrough

In this Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough, we will go over End of the Line, the eighth mission in the title which focuses on Gare du Nord and the Zugwerfers posted there. These armored trains are strong enough to destroy all the allied landing forces that plan to drop on French soil with Operation Overlord.

These trains need to be destroyed, as a secret incendiary compound called "Napalm" is en route via aircraft. Harry's task here is to ensure the trains are not allowed to leave the Gare du Nord and place a transmitter so that the allied planes can destroy the Zugwerfers.

In this article, we will provide a Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough for End of the Line, reviewing the primary objectives and explaining how players can complete this mission.

Trending

Also read: All Sniper Elite games in chronological order

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Making our way down

Heading towards the coal deposit (Image via Rebellion)

You start this mission on a high spot that provides a good bird's-eye view of the Gare du Nord. Observe and mark targets with your binoculars. Slowly head down the ladder and kill the lone soldier guarding this area. After reaching the bottom of this tunnel entrance, slowly head towards your left (north).

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Blowing up the tanker

Fuel valve that overfills the tanker (Image via Rebellion)

Just beside the fire barrels, you will find a couple of soldiers that you might need to take out in order to complete the first objective. As you slowly head towards the interior of the Gare du Nord, you will find coal deposits on your left and a fuel tanker close to a Zugwerfer on your right (south). There is a fuel valve here that you can turn to overload the tanker.

The second objective in this mission (Image via Rebellion)

Before turning the valve, be wary of the sniper in the tower close by and take him out if needed. After the tanker is overfueled, shoot at it with a few bullets to make it explode. This will fulfill one of your three primary objectives. Now head towards the central portion of this rail hub by following the tracks on the northern end of the yard.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Will there be a multiplayer mode?

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Sabotaging doors for the second Zugwerfer

Fighting our way through the control hub (Image via Rebellion)

As you make your way towards the central portion of this rail yard, be wary of the large number of soldiers posted here. There will also be an officer in the control room overseeing the whole area. Slowly, make your way up to the control center by either taking out guards silently or going in guns blazing.

Completing the second objective atop the control room(Image via Rebellion)

As you head into the control room, you will find a switch that will help you sabotage the doors and trap the Zugwerfer here. You will require a crowbar to pry this open. The crowbar can be found atop a wooden crate on the opposite side of this control room.

Heading towards the final Zugwerfer in Gare du Nord (Image via Rebellion)

Once you trap the armored train and complete the second primary objective, make your way out through the eastern door of this building. Keep moving towards the east direction in order to locate the last Zugwerfer.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Destroying roundhouse wheel

While locating the final Zugwerfer, you will find two soldiers beside an alarm (Image via Rebellion)

On the northern end of this rail yard, you will find an alarm and two guards chatting. Take these guards out and disable the alarm just to be safe. Close to where you killed the guards, you will find a door that leads to the Roundhouse wheel that can trap the last Zugwerfer.

Locating the satchel charge (Image via Rebellion)

While slowly heading east, you will find a supply pouch and a Satchel Charge kept on top of a wooden box. Grab them and silently take out the lone guard patrolling this area. Now, head, toward the roundhouse wheel. You will need to attach the Satchel charge here while making sure the Zugwerfer's cannon isn't pointed at you.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Taking out Hermann Gottschalk

Killing Hermann Gottschalk in the End of the Line mission (Image via Rebellion)

Plant the explosive with a long fuse and escape the area from the back door of the barn. Now, head left as you exit. You will find a guard patrolling close by, whom you can take out swiftly. Head west to go close to the red-marked area on the map and take out the named officer in this region. If you are lucky, you might find him enjoying the heat just beside a fire barrel.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Placing the transmitter

Ending the mission by placing the transmitter (Image via Rebellion)

After shooting a bullet through his brain, head back towards the east direction along the rail tracks until you reach the bottom of a bridge. This isn't an exfiltration, as the mission requires Harry to put down a transmitter and have allied planes destroy the trains here. Once this is done, the Sniper Elite Resistance Mission 8 comes to an end.

Also read: All missions in Sniper Elite Resistance campaign

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.