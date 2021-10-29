There is a hidden mission inside Roblox Jailbreak that triggers without the player noticing. You won't hear any fanfare, sound effects, or mission objectives. It involves finding cameras hidden around Roblox Jailbreak.

Finding them might sound like a difficult chore, but Jailbreak has a huge overworld to explore. So, here is every camera location in Roblox Jailbreak instead.

Roblox Jailbreak: Every camera location

Before you start finding all three cameras, you have to trigger the quest. Log into Roblox, then into Roblox Jailbreak, and then choose to be a Criminal. Jailbreaking is heavily involved with finding the cameras, and since cops can't do that, you have no other choice.

To trigger the quest, locate and enter RB Studios. Take a look around, and you will notice blue arrows pointing to a large stage. However, several cameras are missing (three to be exact). You can leave RB Studios now since the mission has been triggered.

Camera 1)

First stop: the Jewelry Store (Image via Roblox)

The first stop is the Jewelry Store. And yes, you do have to break in. You will want to head up to the next floor where several glass cases are found. Generally speaking, you will find the camera on one of the cases or in the room with the big diamond on the wall.

Camera 2)

Then it's onto the Museum (Image via Roblox)

The next stop to the second camera is the Museum. Once there, climb onto the roof via the ladder on the side. You will see two plungers to set off dynamite. If a hole was not already made from dynamite, you will need a friend to help. Afterwards, jump through the hole.

As soon as you fall through and land on the ledge, immediately turn around. The dinosaur fossil should be at your back. The second camera tends to spawn behind a glass window, which you can still reach. Check the room by the dinosaur fossil tail if it isn’t there.

Camera 3)

And finally: the Bank (Image via Roblox)

Your last stop is at the Bank. You will need a friend for this. They’ll need to hand over the keycard to the Bank. With keycard in hand, head inside and continue straight through the black metal doors.

Turn immediately left. On the ground is the third and final camera. Now return to RB Studios and turn in the cameras for a reward.

Edited by R. Elahi