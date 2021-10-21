Every camp upgrade quest location in New World

A camp in New World is a great place to rest and act as a respawn point for your character.

Setting up a camp may not seem useful at first, but it is one of the most important features in New World. The higher level your camp is, the better items you can craft and food you can cook.

Access to a camp is given early on in New World, after you meet the Survivalist. After you have obtained the Tier 1 camp, you will be able to complete quests to upgrade it.

How to upgrade your camp in New World

Tier 2 Camp

Friends in Fashion on the New World map (Image via Amazon Games)

You can upgrade your New World camp to Tier 2 by completing the Friends in Fashion quest. This quest can be found in Monarch's Bluff and you must be at level 15 to participate.

Speak with Bercina Thornton to receive the quest. You must gather tattered silk from skeletons in Divine Rise. Once you do, return to Everfall and speak with the Survivalist to turn in the quest and upgrade your camp.

Tier 3 Camp

Animal Instincts on the New World map (Image via Amazon Games)

The Tier 3 New World camp upgrade is obtained after reaching level 25 and completing the Animal Instincts quest found in Cutlass Keys. To start the quest, speak with the NPC named Tosch.

Tosch will task you with collecting Sharpened Wildcat Claws and Streaked Alligator Scales. Follow the quest markers to finish Animal Instincts and return to Tosch for the reward, including the upgrade.

Tier 4 Camp

Lupine Observations is the quest that will grant you a Tier 4 camp upgrade in New World. This quest is available once you reach level 40 in the Restless Shores area of Aeternum.

Find Rilette Wilson to receive the quest. It requires you to defeat Fangsnap in his den to the northwest. Eliminate this boss and talk to Rilette again to turn in the quest and upgrade once more.

Tier 5 Camp

The final camp upgrade in New World is Tier 5. You need to reach level 55 and complete the Fading Lights quest found in Edengrove. This is given to you by Derick Wardell.

Fading Lights has you defeat 10 Ancient Guardians at Pavo. Just go to Pavo and slay the proper amount of enemies. Return to Derick, and you will get the last camp upgrade.

