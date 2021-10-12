How to increase faction influence in New World

Factions in New World are tasked with battling and controlling various territories throughout the supernatural land of Aeternum.

When one faction owns a particular territory, the other two can try to siege that territory in an attempt to take away its control for themselves. The best way to take territory in New World is to already have a large faction influence across the map.

If you want to level up your faction's influence level, you certainly have to be prepared for combat. Join other players from your specific faction and work together. Teamwork and PVP are the main ways you will increase your faction's influence in New World.

The basics to expanding faction influence in New World

There are three factions in New World. Each has their own gear and skills for players to obtain. However, all three of them do have one thing in common. They all control territory in the exact same manner.

PVE missions are available to increase faction influence for already controlled territories. Speak with the faction's recruiter and see what PVE missions are available.

It must also be noted that you cannot queue for PVP or fast travel during these missions. It is a way for New World to keep players from speeding through the missions and makes them spend time in the faction system.

To increase your faction's influence in unowned territory, and eventually take ownership, you will need to take part in PVP battles. Toggle the PVP mode while you are in a sanctuary area and then find the recruiter.

Once the PVP mode is toggled on, select a PVP mission from the recruiter. They are further down the mission list, below the PVE ones. The missions are different for each region, but each region will have the same ones each time you attempt them.

The PVP missions will include players from the faction who own the territory. Take this seriously, get your best gear, and prepare for an all-out war. There will be plenty of real players to fight alongside with and against.

If you are successful in increasing your New World faction's influence in that territory and take control, you can focus on claiming nearby territories once it is at 100%.

