The best Life Staff build in New World

The Life Staff has become the primary healing and support weapon for New World players.

The weapon offers New World players a variety of ways to heal and support allies with buffs. To offset it, the Life Staff does come with a lack of damage compared to many other weapons found across Aeternum.

Thankfully, it is not completely useless when it comes to offensive combat. The Life Staff can be made into a mix of offensive and defensive savior with the best build for it in New World.

The Life Staff can be found quite early in the game. Complete a handful of the opening main quests and you will be granted this healing staff that can be used for the remainder of your time on Aeternum.

The best build in New World for the Life Staff

The Life Staff Healing and Protector trees in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

New World players have found some creative ways to make the Life Staff a useful weapon outside of its healing capabilities. The best build for the staff has it creating a strong healing zone, with the potential to take down enemies.

The build focuses on the skills Orb of Protection, Beacon, and Sacred Ground found in the Healing and Protector trees of the Life Staff. These skills will allow players to vanquish foes rather quickly.

Orb of Protection

Orb of Protection is found in the Protector tree. It releases a projectile that heals 10% and applies a 10% Fortify buff for 20 seconds. If it hits an enemy, it deals 146% weapon damage.

Players will only acquire one additional skill from this line:

Protector's Blessing: Grants Recovery for 10 seconds to allies hit by Orb of Protection.

Beacon

Beacon also releases a projectile. It sticks to the first entity or surface it makes contact with, dealing 146% weapon damage if it is an enemy. All New World allies in the area of effect will be healed 20% per second for 10 seconds.

This skill sees two additional ones from its tree:

Infused Light : Increases Beacon's area of effect by 50%.

: Increases Beacon's area of effect by 50%. Radiance's Blessing: Increases Beacon's duration, making it last a total of 15 seconds.

Sacred Ground

Sacred Ground creates a healing field that lasts for 15 seconds. It heals 20% per second. This will be extremely important in both Player vs. Player (PvP) and Player vs. Environment (PvE) scenarios, healing players and their allies.

This line will be maxed out with both skills being selected:

Holy Ground : Increases Stamina and Mana regeneration of all allies by 100% while in Sacred Ground's healing field.

: Increases Stamina and Mana regeneration of all allies by 100% while in Sacred Ground's healing field. Blessed: Increases healing to allies in Sacred Ground by 50%.

Passive abilities

The Life Staff in New World truly shines after passive abilities are chosen for it. Overall, the best build has 11 passive abilities that will make it a healing-and-damage-dealing machine.

The best passive abilities for the Life Staff are:

Desparate Speed (Healing Tree) : Reduces all Life Staff cooldowns by 10% when healing an ally under 50% health. It can only trigger once every five seconds.

: Reduces all Life Staff cooldowns by 10% when healing an ally under 50% health. It can only trigger once every five seconds. Sacred Protection (Healing Tree): Increases the party's incoming healing by 5%.

Increases the party's incoming healing by 5%. Absolved (Healing Tree) : Removes the Mana cost of Light and Heavy Attacks.

: Removes the Mana cost of Light and Heavy Attacks. Revitalize (Healing Tree) : Reduces cooldowns by 5% when using a Light Attack.

: Reduces cooldowns by 5% when using a Light Attack. Intensify (Healing Tree) : Grants a Stacking buff on successful Heavy Attacks that increase healing by 10% for 10 seconds.

: Grants a Stacking buff on successful Heavy Attacks that increase healing by 10% for 10 seconds. Bend Light (Protector Tree) : Increases healing by 20% for five seconds after dodging.

: Increases healing by 20% for five seconds after dodging. Protector's Strength (Protector Tree) : Increases healing by 10% when you have a buff.

: Increases healing by 10% when you have a buff. Spirits United (Protector Tree) : Increases Mana regeneration for the party by 3%.

: Increases Mana regeneration for the party by 3%. Protector's Touch (Protector Tree) : Grants a 15% Fortify for three seconds when landing a Light or Heavy Attack.

: Grants a 15% Fortify for three seconds when landing a Light or Heavy Attack. Balance (Protector Tree) : Grants a 10% Haste for five seconds when hit at 50% or less health. It has a 20 second cooldown.

: Grants a 10% Haste for five seconds when hit at 50% or less health. It has a 20 second cooldown. Glowing Focus (Protector Tree): Increases the duration of Life Staff buffs by 20%.

There is no concrete strategy for the New World Life Staff build. Just use what abilities are available from cooldown to cooldown. That will ensure healing and damage when you need it the most.

