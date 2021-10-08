The best Rapier build in New World

The Rapier is a classic weapon in the real world and has become a popular melee option for players in New World.

In the beta periods of New World, the Rapier was used by a large number of the player base and nothing has changed with the full release. It is still incredibly useful.

The Rapier has the potential to do massive damage, whether in PVE or PVP scenarios. In New World, its best build sees a combination of skills that fit any situation.

New World: How to create the best build for the Rapier?

The Rapier build tree in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

Flexibility is often necessary in New World. The best build for the Rapier is super flexible as it allows one to change the order of upgrades if they want to tweak something.

The build focuses on Evade, Flurry, and Fleche. Flurry is found in the Blood tree while Evade and Fleche are both found in the Grace tree of this New World melee weapon.

Evade

Evade performs a quick sidestep. Light Attacks performed during Evade are done faster. The cooldown lasts for six seconds. Once players have unlocked all three skills, they should focus on Evade first.

This grants the following additional skills:

Breathe In : Restore 20 Stamina when using Evade.

: Restore 20 Stamina when using Evade. Allegro : Evade grants 20 percent Haste for 3 seconds after use.

: Evade grants 20 percent Haste for 3 seconds after use. Adagio : Evading forward increases the damage of the next Light Attack by 15 percent. The effect ends on contact or after one second.

: Evading forward increases the damage of the next Light Attack by 15 percent. The effect ends on contact or after one second. Crescendo: All Light Attacks reduce Evade's Cooldown by 30 percent.

Fleche

Fleche is an attack where players dash forward 10 meters and deal 145 percent weapon damage to anything in the path. Use this in battle or to travel faster throughout the world of Aeternum. Its cooldown is 17 seconds.

Max it out after Evade to receive:

Quick Lunge : Fleche's cooldown is reduced by 80 percent when it is used to kill a target.

: Fleche's cooldown is reduced by 80 percent when it is used to kill a target. Backside : After using Fleche, the next Critical strike will be increased by 15 percent. The effect ends after a Critical Strike or five seconds.

: After using Fleche, the next Critical strike will be increased by 15 percent. The effect ends after a Critical Strike or five seconds. Interruption: Performing a Light Attack during Fleche cancels the dash with a quick follow through attack that does 115 percent weapon damage.

Flurry

Flurry deals five quick strikes with damage increasing after each hit. It does a total of 296.3 percent damage if all hits connect. Apart from that, Flurry has a cooldown of 16 seconds. After players reach the maximum limit on Evade and Fleche, they must select two skills from the Flurry tree.

These two are:

Overwhelm : Increase Flurry's Block Damage by 25 percent.

: Increase Flurry's Block Damage by 25 percent. Fleeting Strikes: Each hit of Flurry that connects reduces the cooldown by 7 percent.

Passives

There are two Passive skills taken for this build. They both come from the Grace tree and will be the final two attributes added to the best Rapier Build in New World. These skills include:

Red Curtains : Decreases all cooldowns by 5 percent after a critical strike connects.

: Decreases all cooldowns by 5 percent after a critical strike connects. Momentum: Gain a 25 percent damage increase on the next Light or Heavy Attack after performing an ability. It ends after contact or three seconds.

Once players have completed that Rapier Build, they are free to add any extra skill points they have to make it even more dangerous.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul