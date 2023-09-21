Every Cartridge (defense part) in Lies of P

Lies of P, the latest addition to the Soulslike genre, is a game that boasts a variety of weapons and armor types. Defense parts are armor components that are categorized into different groups. In contrast to conventional armor sets of other games, which consist of helmets, chest armor, gauntlets, and leg armor, this title includes Cartridges, Converters, Frames, and Liners.
Cartridges are mainly used to increase resistance to physical and elemental damage. In addition to protecting you from elemental damage, it also helps you survive a hostile environment. This article will list every Cartridge available in Lies of P.
Lies of P has eight Cartridges scattered around the world
The list of every Cartridge to increase your damage resistance in Lies of P are as follows:
1) Arch Break
- Location: Malum District
- Physical Damage Reduction: 2.36
- Break Resistance: 180
- Disruption Resistance: 85
- Shock Resistance: 83
- Weight: 7.4
2) Arch Disruption
- Location: Barren Swamp Ravine
- Physical Damage Reduction: 2.39
- Break Resistance: 72
- Disruption Resistance: 170
- Shock Resistance: 81
- Weight: 7.5
3) Belford Break
- Location: Path of Misery
- Physical Damage Reduction: 1.32
- Break Resistance: 105
- Disruption Resistance: 80
- Shock Resistance: 61
- Weight: 3.9
4) Belford Disruption
- Location: Estella Opera House
- Physical Damage Reduction: 1.35
- Break Resistance: 59
- Disruption Resistance: 99
- Shock Resistance: 57
- Weight: 3.9
5) Belford Shock
- Location: Workshop Union Entrance
- Physical Damage Reduction: 1.29
- Break Resistance: 68
- Disruption Resistance: 66
- Shock Resistance: 108
- Weight: 3.9
6) Lada Break
- Location: Krat Central Station Platform
- Physical Damage Reduction: 3.3
- Break Resistance: 291
- Disruption Resistance: 145
- Shock Resistance: 152
- Weight: 11.7
7) Lada Shock
- Location: Grand Exhibition Plaza
- Physical Damage Reduction: 3.29
- Break Resistance: 147
- Disruption Resistance: 155
- Shock Resistance: 301
- Weight: 11.7
8) Workshop Union
- Location: Default
- Physical Damage Reduction: 0.78
- Break Resistance: 38
- Disruption Resistance: 38
- Shock Resistance: 37
- Weight: 2.7
This sums up the list of every Cartridge (Defense part) in Lies of P. Players are advised to scout and collect parts around the vast map whenever possible to swap to better variants. As a result, you'll be able to survive during crucial battles, which will allow you to turn the tide in your favor.
As one of the hottest titles at the moment, Lies of P can be downloaded and installed on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.