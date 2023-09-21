Every Cartridge (defense part) in Lies of P

Lies of P, the latest addition to the Soulslike genre, is a game that boasts a variety of weapons and armor types. Defense parts are armor components that are categorized into different groups. In contrast to conventional armor sets of other games, which consist of helmets, chest armor, gauntlets, and leg armor, this title includes Cartridges, Converters, Frames, and Liners.

Cartridges are mainly used to increase resistance to physical and elemental damage. In addition to protecting you from elemental damage, it also helps you survive a hostile environment. This article will list every Cartridge available in Lies of P.

Lies of P has eight Cartridges scattered around the world

Expand Tweet

The list of every Cartridge to increase your damage resistance in Lies of P are as follows:

1) Arch Break

Location: Malum District

Physical Damage Reduction: 2.36

Break Resistance: 180

Disruption Resistance: 85

Shock Resistance: 83

Weight: 7.4

2) Arch Disruption

Location: Barren Swamp Ravine

Physical Damage Reduction: 2.39

Break Resistance: 72

Disruption Resistance: 170

Shock Resistance: 81

Weight: 7.5

3) Belford Break

Location: Path of Misery

Physical Damage Reduction: 1.32

Break Resistance: 105

Disruption Resistance: 80

Shock Resistance: 61

Weight: 3.9

4) Belford Disruption

Location: Estella Opera House

Physical Damage Reduction: 1.35

Break Resistance: 59

Disruption Resistance: 99

Shock Resistance: 57

Weight: 3.9

5) Belford Shock

Location: Workshop Union Entrance

Physical Damage Reduction: 1.29

Break Resistance: 68

Disruption Resistance: 66

Shock Resistance: 108

Weight: 3.9

6) Lada Break

Location: Krat Central Station Platform

Physical Damage Reduction: 3.3

Break Resistance: 291

Disruption Resistance: 145

Shock Resistance: 152

Weight: 11.7

7) Lada Shock

Location: Grand Exhibition Plaza

Physical Damage Reduction: 3.29

Break Resistance: 147

Disruption Resistance: 155

Shock Resistance: 301

Weight: 11.7

8) Workshop Union

Location: Default

Physical Damage Reduction: 0.78

Break Resistance: 38

Disruption Resistance: 38

Shock Resistance: 37

Weight: 2.7

Expand Tweet

This sums up the list of every Cartridge (Defense part) in Lies of P. Players are advised to scout and collect parts around the vast map whenever possible to swap to better variants. As a result, you'll be able to survive during crucial battles, which will allow you to turn the tide in your favor.

As one of the hottest titles at the moment, Lies of P can be downloaded and installed on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.