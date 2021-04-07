Every common Bunker Chest Spawn in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 saw the return of bunker chests. These bunker chests spawn at many popular POIs all over the map and contain some really amazing loot in them.

Although their spawn rate isn't always guaranteed, players are bound to find at least a couple of bunker chests on the map. Locating these bunker chests can be quite a task because they're neatly hidden away. However, these chests have a warm yellow glow around them, which makes them somewhat easier to spot.

Where to find bunker chests in Fortnite Season 6

Thanks to the interactive map at Fortnite.gg, players can easily find out where these bunker chests commonly spawn. The website features a filter-like menu, using which players can figure out the location of multiple items and consumables spread all over the map.

Locations of the bunker chests in Fortnite Season 6. Image via Fortnite.gg

These bunker chests often contain loot that players usually come across from supply drops. If they're lucky enough, players can come across a legendary weapon from these bunker chests in almost every instance. And even if it's not legendary, players can always find weapons of Epic rarity from these bunker chests.

The video, along with the map above, can help players locate the bunker chests with ease. However, players would do well to note that these bunker chests don't have a 100% spawn rate.

According to the name, these bunker chests should be located inside bunkers. The only bunker-like location where players come across these chests is the one at Pleasant Park, while the rest are usually located inside basements or attics.

The bunker at Pleasant Park in Fortnite Season 6. Image via YouTube ( Perfect Score )

Some bunker chests are even buried underground, like the one outside Stealthy Stronghold and Retail Row in Fortnite Season 6.

Bunker outside Stealthy Stronghold. Image via YouTube ( Perfect Score )

Although already marked on the map, the bunker chests which are buried underground, show up as dirt piles on the ground. Players need to repeatedly strike the pile of dirt with their pickaxes to reveal the hidden bunker chest in Fortnite Season 6.

Bunker chest outside Retail Row in Fortnite Season 6. Image via YouTube ( Perfect Score )

The interesting part about these bunker chests in Fortnite Season 6 is that they have week 7 written on top of them. What this signifies is still a mystery and will probably be revealed during the 7th week of Fortnite Season 6.