Every Common Wolf Spawn Location in Fortnite Season 6

Wolves have become an important aspect of Fortnite Season 6.

Players can tame and partner up with wildlife, giving them an advantage. While there will also be challenges involving wildlife, being able to tame a wolf in Fortnite is also just so much fun. Players have made it a habit now to go out and tame one to bring back in the fight for a Victory Royale.

Because it can be tricky to find wolves, here's a quick look at their common spawn locations in Season 6.

Common Fortnite Wolf Spawn Locations

One thing to keep in mind that always stays true about Fortnite wolves: they spawn in mountains, hills, and forest areas. This will always be the case! Though of course, it’s possible to find them randomly near an open plane or something like that. Wolves are going to spawn anywhere that they naturally would in the real world, which is pretty cool for Epic Games to do.

Lazy Lake

Players will be able to find wolves at Lazy Lake, especially around the small town. If players are going around the small town in Lazy Lake, that's when they’ll be able to find a wolf. Just like any other spawn, they’ll be in packs or there will be a few scattered ones going around as a lone wolf.

Misty Meadows

Just south of Lazy Lake, Misty Meadows is the second-best place to find wolves. They’ll naturally spawn in higher mountain areas, so be sure to head there first. There’s no specific area to search since it's all a mountain range, going around for a few minutes should spawn a pack of them.

Weeping Woods

The best spot hands down is Weeping Woods, and this is where players can easily find wolves. They spawn here more naturally than anywhere else. If players are planning to tame one, this is the place to go. The open forest area that Weeping Woods provides is an ideal condition for wolves in Fortnite.