Every confirmed Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Vanguard

With the big multiplayer reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, there has been plenty of intel on the new Field Upgrades that players can expect in the game. Most of these are additions that will be familiar to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players.

Field Upgrades became a major part of Call of Duty with the release of Modern Warfare in 2019. These are additional aspects of the player's class beyond perks or equipment. They fall somewhere between those loadout aspects, and they typically have a cooldown built back up by earning scores or kills.

The same system will be used for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Field Upgrades will again be a part of the player's loadout. More may be available when the game officially launches, but there is a list of confirmed Field Upgrades for players to look forward to.

The full list of confirmed Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Vanguard

As mentioned, players of the last couple of Call of Duty Games, or Warzone, may recognize almost all the confirmed Field Upgrades. So far, Call of Duty: Vanguard has a promising list of upgrades to utilize.

Dead Silence

This Field Upgrade has been talked about for some time and was one of the first Field Upgrades leaked. The idea of a Dead Silence is fundamental to the flow of a Call of Duty game, and without it, camping can be a problem.

Though some players may have wanted a perk, Dead Silence will return as a Field Upgrade that makes the player's footsteps silent. Increased movement speed has not been confirmed, but the idea of a cooldown reset with kills has been.

Armor Plate

For this Field Upgrade, the name says it all. Armor Plate will give players some armor plates that will absorb damage as another bar of health. Taking damage will quickly remove the plates, but they can save players in a fight.

Field Mic

One of the most important Field Upgrades in the Black Ops Cold War, the Field Mic is fantastic for intel. This will reveal the enemy movement in the vicinity of the mic and display it on the map for the player to use the upgrade.

Supply Box

Supply Boxes, also known as ammunition boxes, will give players a box of ammo that can be picked up on the ground. Shooting it will also cause it to blow up.

Goliath

The Goliath is the final confirmed Field Upgrade for now, and it is a controllable bomb on tracks that will blow up after 30 seconds. It can also be blown up beforehand.

