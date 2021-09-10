Every confirmed Perk in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will carry over many features that fans of the franchise are used to, such as perks. As always, there are boosts that players can equip on their loadouts, and there are usually three separate slots to equip them.

Perks will largely act the same way in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the available ones will be different. Players will have a small list of perks to choose from in one of three slots for their loadout. Perks in slot 1 cannot be equipped in slot 2. It makes for more balanced multiplayer matches, and Vanguard will work the same way.

On top of the normal perks, there will be weapon perks that affect the weapons themselves. These can include Sleight of Hand, and that system worked the same way in Modern Warfare and Warzone. However, the main priority of this list will be all of the confirmed loadout perks that players can utilize.

All of the confirmed perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard so far

Based on the confirmed list of perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are about four to choose from in each perk slot. This blesses the players with a total of 12 perks to choose from in Vanguard, and they will all be listed below.

Perk slot 1:

Fortified - This perk is essentialy Flak Jacket. It will reduce damage from explosives. On top of that, it will reduce damage taken in mounted or prone positions.

Survival Training - Vanguard's version of Tactical Mask, it will reduce the effectiveness of equipment like stuns and gas.

Ghost - As long as players are moving, they are undetectable by spyplanes and field mics.

Low Profile - Immune to the effects of Piercing Vision.

Perk slot 2:

Radar - Enemies firing unsilenced weapons will appear on the minimap.

Tracker - Enemy footprints leave a trail, and killed enemies will not leave a marker.

High Alert - When enemies off screen see the player, there is a vision pulse on screen.

Forward Intel - Minimap is larger and enemy reinforcements can be seen on the minimap.

Perk Slot 3:

Double Time - Increase duration of tactical sprint and move 30% faster in crouch stance.

Tactician - Tactical equipment restocks every 30 seconds.

Demolition - Spawn with an additional lethal and a path indicator will be displayed when throwing them.

Overkill - Like always, players can carry two primary weapons.

Players can stay on the lookout for more news or potential perk additions in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

