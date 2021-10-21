Knowledge is power, and knowing what to expect in Roblox Squid Games can give you an edge other players may not have. Participating in Roblox Squid Games doesn’t involve just one game, but multiple challenges. The worst part: You only have one life. It’s do or die.

Here’s how every game included in Roblox Squid Games unfolds.

Roblox Squid Games: Can you survive?

1) Red Light Green Light

Don't move an inch during red light. (Image via Roblox)

The first game players are introduced to in Roblox Squid Games is Red Light Green Light. At one end of the map, a giant robot lights up with one of two colors: red or green. Players need to reach the other end, only moving when the light is green and stopping when the light is red.

2) Honeycomb

Up next is the Honeycomb game which, like its TV show counterpart, can either be really difficult or really easy. Players each get a random shape to carve out of honeycomb, using a small cube to do the carving. Take your time and you can quickly win at Honeycomb.

3) Tug of War

Tug of War can kill off several players. (Image via NoobBlox)

Possibly the easiest game mode in Roblox Squid Games. Tug of War splits players into two even groups, tasked with pulling the rope past a certain point. Rapidly tap the spacebar or the prompt on the screen of your mobile device to win.

4) Marbles

Second to the toughest game in Roblox Squid Games, Marbles is all about prediction. Each player has six marbles to bet with. You then have to guess if the number of marbles in the other person’s hand is odd or even. When players reach twelve marbles, they win automatically.

5) Glass Bridge

If you thought Marbles sounded hard, Glass Bridge is even worse. Considered the hardest game right now, Glass Bridge has players jumping on panes of glass. Each set of glass tiles has one that will break and one that won’t. And there are ten sets of glass tiles to jump on. If you can win this game of chance, you win.

6) And then there’s Night Brawl...

It's kill or be killed during Night Brawl. (Image via Roblox)

Night Brawl is a bit special due to its unreliable nature. However, what you can be certain of is that it will happen. Players should be prepared for its arrival the entire time.

Between the first and last game mode, players will have the opportunity to kill other players, just like in the show itself. It can be difficult to achieve, so consider creating a mob to target a few players.

