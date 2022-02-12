×
Every Genshin Impact 2.5 character and weapon leaked so far

Genshin Impact 2.5 weapon and character banners leaked (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is right around the corner, and several leaks regarding the upcoming characters and weapons have begun to surface. The 2.5 Special Program confirmed that Yae Miko's banner will be available in the first half, followed by Raiden Shogun and Kokomi reruns in the second.

Similarly, leakers have also revealed the four-star characters and weapons that will have a boosted drop rate in the first half of the 2.5 update, and here's everything to know about them.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal Yae Miko's banner and weapon banner

Lumie, a well-known leaker within the community, had revealed Yae Miko's banner a few weeks ago.

At the time, the claims were called 'questionable', but many reliable leakers have now confirmed the four-star characters in Yae's banner.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that the upcoming featured four-star characters will be:

  • Diona
  • Fischl
  • Thoma

Diona, Fischl, and Thoma are great support characters with unique abilities. Diona provides shields as well as healing while Thoma is a Pyro shield character. Lastly, Fischl is an electro sub-DPS who will return to the game after a long break.

Weapon banner

The weapon banner will obviously feature the Kagura's Verity Catalyst (the signature weapon for Yae Miko). The other five-star weapon to be featured will be the Primordial Jade Cutter.

The four-star weapons to have a boosted drop rate in version 2.5 will be:

  • Eye of Perception (Catalyst)
  • The Stringless (Bow)
  • Rainslasher (Claymore)
  • Sacrificial Sword (Sword)
  • Wavebreaker's Fin (Polearm)
While these featured four-star weapons aren't the best in their categories, they do work brilliantly with certain characters. For instance, the Sacrificial Sword is best-in-slot for Xingqiu, while the Stringless works amazingly well with Venti.

Characters and weapons in second half of Genshin Impact version 2.5

It was also confirmed in the livestream that Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will return to Genshin Impact in the second half of the 2.5 update. As of now, there's no further information on the four-star characters that will be featured in these banners.

It is also certain that the weapon banner in the second half will feature the Engulfing Lightning (signature Polearm for Raiden Shogun) and Everlasting Moonglow (signature Catalyst for Kokomi).

Furthermore, there's no information on the featured four-star weapons in the weapon banner yet.

Banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change owing to which readers must take the aforementioned leaks with a grain of salt.

Edited by Atul S
