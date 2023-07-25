Every Genshin Impact r/place artwork in 2023: Ayaka, Alhaitham, Paimon, and all other pixel arts

Genshin Impact has enjoyed quite the presence in r/place in 2023 thus far. Ayaka, Alhaitham, Paimon, and other characters have been featured in pixel art in the past few days. This article will contain some images that could easily be identified in this Reddit collaboration featuring at least something recognizable to the average Traveler. After all, it's one of the most popular titles worldwide right now.

There are bound to be numerous pixel art (when they're not getting raided by bots). Genshin Impact has a passionate community, so let's look at some of the great pixel art some talented members of this fanbase have made thus far.

Note: By virtue of the nature of how r/place works, the artwork is constantly changing. What a player sees below may no longer be present, especially since such pixels are prone to get attacked by bots or other people who hate the community/game.

Looking at the r/place artwork featuring Genshin Impact characters

The recent pixel art when this article was written (Image via Reddit)

The first artwork to show here is one that was recovering from some recent raids. Here are the following characters present, from top to bottom, left to right:

Yae Miko (fox form)

Aether

Lumine

Qiqi

Alhaitham

Kaveh

Hu Tao ghost

Ayaka

Travelers seeking to find this Genshin Impact art on r/place should know that it's:

Below Perry the Platypus

Above Stardew Valley

To the left of Mario Kart

To the right of the giant Turkish Flag and r/GeometryDash

It's an impressive piece of pixel art, although it's worth mentioning that it used to look different. An old version of this section will be provided at the end of this article for reference.

Zhongli artwork

Zhongli making a cameo in a different section (Image via Reddit)

Another modern pixel art still around in r/place when this article was written featured Zhongli performing his Elemental Skill over an Indian flag. Travelers were able to spot it to the right of the giant One Piece artwork on the left side of the overall canvas. That said, Zhongli isn't the only one appearing as a guest in other spots.

Paimon artwork

Recognize Paimon? (Image via HoYoverse)

Paimon appears alongside March 7th, Hatsune Miku, and several other gacha girls below the Italy Discord ad and a lemon holding flowers. Genshin Impact is represented in the center of this pixel art, which looks quite stunning. This image was taken before the "WE" part of an obtrusive message appeared over the bottom.

Old artwork

This was the old pixel art (Image via Reddit)

Just for reference, here is what the old pixel art for the main section looked like. Lumine, Aether, and Qiqi were still in their regular spots. However, the Yae Miko fox form used to be below the Genshin Impact logo. Also, a Pyro and Electro Slime used to be present but are now no longer visible.

Of course, there were several raids on this particular part of the Reddit community. There used to be instances where there were a ton of white and black dots that basically ruined whatever was present. Hence, what Travelers have now in r/place results from everything that has transpired thus far.

