Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact fans continue to fight for r/place presence amid bot attacks and streamer raids, community reacts

Genshin Impact fans continue to fight for r/place presence amid bot attacks and streamer raids, community reacts

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Jul 25, 2023 19:00 GMT
There are plenty of reactions on this subject (Image via HoYoverse)
There are plenty of reactions on this subject (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans are once again seeing their spot in r/place get vandalized by bots, streamers, and others who don't like the community. Naturally, some Travelers are reacting to recent events, most commonly on Reddit. This article will focus on the latest events as of July 25, 2023. The ongoing incidents have been occurring for the past few days.

Such events will likely continue in the future, too, particularly because the Genshin Impact community is huge and has been the subject of numerous attacks for one reason or another. Everything listed below will be some recent images of r/place when this article was written, alongside some Reddit posts reacting to the whole ordeal.

Genshin Impact community reacts to recent attacks on their art in r/place by bots and streamer raids

An example of how the image has been butchered again (Image via Reddit)
An example of how the image has been butchered again (Image via Reddit)

r/place is still accepting edits to any pixel on the main page. An example of what readers see above is how ruined the Genshin Impact section is. Lumine and Aether used to be visible here, with an older image shown below for comparison's sake.

This is what the section used to look like (Image via Reddit)
This is what the section used to look like (Image via Reddit)

The artwork used to look so clean. Let's take a gander at how the community is reacting to all the latest changes, often provoked by trolls, bots, and even streamers.

Genshin Impact community reactions

At this point, IMO, Genshin is a prime target for trolls and streamers mainly because we're big and will put up a good fight, not because we're an anime game, a gacha game, nor a game with a bad fanbase. by u/mega_lova_nia in Genshin_Impact

The above Reddit post is a level-headed response to why so many people seem to vandalize the Genshin Impact spot on r/place. This large community will continue to react to incidents intended to spurn drama, which is the type of attention many attacking the art seek to get.

I was so confused on what they were trying to make so had to check out his Twitch Page. So this it huh? by u/HachikoNekoGamer in Genshin_Impact
Russian streamer bratishkinoff broadcasts some of the trolling on Twitch (Image via bratishkinoff)
Russian streamer bratishkinoff broadcasts some of the trolling on Twitch (Image via bratishkinoff)

For example, Twitch streamer bratishkinoff is often accused of being one of the streamers who raids r/place's Genshin Impact section. Here, readers can see how the area on the right side of this image has a weird black cross through it.

Genshin Impact is very popular in Russia by u/VitaFiresoul in Genshin_Impact

Not all Russians hate Genshin Impact. The popular Reddit post shown above is good proof of that, as the OP of this thread claims to be Russian and talks about how the game is very popular in the region. Hence, one shouldn't take a few bots and streamers as an example of a whole country hating one game.

They blotted out Paimon on the Gacha Unite thing as well, they're only targeting Genshin. by u/AmberEnthusiast in Genshin_Impact

It's not as if it's just the main artwork getting ruined. Even Paimon's spot in the Gacha Unite section got vandalized to look like what players see above. However, it is worth noting that this particular spot on r/place has since been fixed, as evident in the following image.

Paimon looks fine, at least when this article was written (Image via Reddit)
Paimon looks fine, at least when this article was written (Image via Reddit)

Although Paimon looks good here, there is still the regular Genshin Impact art that Travelers are still regularly defending. The following Reddit post is one of many talking about how the community needs reinforcements.

We need reinforcements! by u/The_Real_Weeaboo in Genshin_Impact

The community is obviously passionate about their work and has continued to fix the artwork every time it got defaced. Only time will tell if they continue to do an excellent job in the upcoming days.

Possible end to all r/place shenanigans

Russian streamer Bratishkinoff is planning on uniting everyone to end the canvas early. by u/poggerswow in place

The aforementioned Russian streamer Bratishkinoff has stated his intentions to end r/place early. Some Redditors are planning to make a white canvas at 21:00 GMT and then put "f**k Spez" in its place. One can assume it won't be censored to send a louder message.

How this subreddit will end will be interesting. Whether more drama continues or not remains to be seen, especially since people are not united with ending the communities' artwork just yet.

Poll : Do you support the idea of wiping the entirety of r/place just to add a special message for Spez?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...