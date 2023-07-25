Genshin Impact fans are once again seeing their spot in r/place get vandalized by bots, streamers, and others who don't like the community. Naturally, some Travelers are reacting to recent events, most commonly on Reddit. This article will focus on the latest events as of July 25, 2023. The ongoing incidents have been occurring for the past few days.

Such events will likely continue in the future, too, particularly because the Genshin Impact community is huge and has been the subject of numerous attacks for one reason or another. Everything listed below will be some recent images of r/place when this article was written, alongside some Reddit posts reacting to the whole ordeal.

Genshin Impact community reacts to recent attacks on their art in r/place by bots and streamer raids

An example of how the image has been butchered again (Image via Reddit)

r/place is still accepting edits to any pixel on the main page. An example of what readers see above is how ruined the Genshin Impact section is. Lumine and Aether used to be visible here, with an older image shown below for comparison's sake.

This is what the section used to look like (Image via Reddit)

The artwork used to look so clean. Let's take a gander at how the community is reacting to all the latest changes, often provoked by trolls, bots, and even streamers.

Genshin Impact community reactions

The above Reddit post is a level-headed response to why so many people seem to vandalize the Genshin Impact spot on r/place. This large community will continue to react to incidents intended to spurn drama, which is the type of attention many attacking the art seek to get.

Russian streamer bratishkinoff broadcasts some of the trolling on Twitch (Image via bratishkinoff)

For example, Twitch streamer bratishkinoff is often accused of being one of the streamers who raids r/place's Genshin Impact section. Here, readers can see how the area on the right side of this image has a weird black cross through it.

Not all Russians hate Genshin Impact. The popular Reddit post shown above is good proof of that, as the OP of this thread claims to be Russian and talks about how the game is very popular in the region. Hence, one shouldn't take a few bots and streamers as an example of a whole country hating one game.

It's not as if it's just the main artwork getting ruined. Even Paimon's spot in the Gacha Unite section got vandalized to look like what players see above. However, it is worth noting that this particular spot on r/place has since been fixed, as evident in the following image.

Paimon looks fine, at least when this article was written (Image via Reddit)

Although Paimon looks good here, there is still the regular Genshin Impact art that Travelers are still regularly defending. The following Reddit post is one of many talking about how the community needs reinforcements.

The community is obviously passionate about their work and has continued to fix the artwork every time it got defaced. Only time will tell if they continue to do an excellent job in the upcoming days.

Possible end to all r/place shenanigans

The aforementioned Russian streamer Bratishkinoff has stated his intentions to end r/place early. Some Redditors are planning to make a white canvas at 21:00 GMT and then put "f**k Spez" in its place. One can assume it won't be censored to send a louder message.

How this subreddit will end will be interesting. Whether more drama continues or not remains to be seen, especially since people are not united with ending the communities' artwork just yet.

