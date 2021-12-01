Every item that a vending machine issues in Roblox

Vending machines in Roblox take quite a bit of work, time, and resources to obtain but can be excellent sources of income. It’s like trading, only safer.

The purpose of a vending machine in Roblox is simple: you place items into the vending machine, players then purchase said items. Of course, it can also be set to buy items others are selling.

It’s also a fantastic way to sell items you no longer use, considering it can sell virtually anything.

Roblox: Every item vending machines can issue

There isn’t a real limitation to what vending machines can issue in Roblox. That is why it is such a great way to clear storages full of items, whether it is in Roblox Skyblock or Roblox Islands.

It sells items from every category, such as:

Farming tools

Ranged weapons

Melee weapons

Weapons

Portal shards

Tools

Seeds

Gamepass exclusives

Instruments

Jars

Crops

Obstacle course items

Fish tank decorations

Event items

Molds

Unfortunately, there is one limitation vending machine owners should be aware of: item ownership. For example, if you are looking to buy copper ingots but do not have any in your inventory — you cannot place the item in the vending machine. Players coming to visit and use your vending machine cannot sell copper ingots.

However, a solution is there to the problem: buy from another vending machine. Visit another user’s vending machine, buy copper ingots, then place them in your vending machine for others to buy.

How to buy and sell items in a vending machine

The vending machine in Roblox Islands (Image via Telanthric)

Of course, it begs the question of how buying and selling items in a vending machine works. It is a bit confusing, as the problem lies with the wording within the vending machine’s menu options.

If you want to sell copper ingots to another player, you must use the Edit menu and set the “Mode” option to “Mode: Buy.” If you want players to sell copper ingots to you, you have to use the Edit menu to set the “Mode” option to “Mode: Sell” instead.

