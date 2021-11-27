Why you cannot gift items in Roblox

At some point, Roblox players receive items they feel are better in the hands of a friend. Unfortunately, players are not allowed to gift items in Roblox.

However, there are alternatives to gifting items, like trading. Players can also donate Robux in a clever way. Lastly, gifting Roblox codes also works. Every option requires a bit of legwork though.

Roblox: Alternatives to gifting items in Roblox

Send a friend a Roblox gift card

Send a friend a gift card instead (Image via Sportskeeda)

Giving a gift card on Roblox can be just as good as gifting items. This is especially true if the item the other person wants is available for purchase in the Avatar Shop. Roblox gift cards also gift players free virtual items.

To begin, you need to purchase a gift card on Roblox’s official store (or a trusted store like Amazon or Gamestop). Regardless of where the gift card was bought, the code it provides isn't redeemed immediately. So, the code can be acquired and then sent to a friend.

Engage in trading

Perhaps there’s an item your friend has that you want, or vice versa. In that case, both players can trade in Roblox. Unfortunately, players need to have Roblox premium for this.

The ability to trade unlocks when a free account is elevated to a premium account. It involves a monthly fee with three tiers, the cheapest being $4.99 for a month. As long as you and your friend have the cheapest premium plan, trading is a viable option.

There are a few things to keep in mind when trading:

Only items labeled “Limited”, “Limited Unique”, and Robux can be traded

Using Robux in a trade can’t exceed 50% of the whole offer

There’s a 30% transaction fee if Robux is offered

Gift Robux to players with a game pass

The most popular Roblox games are bound to have a game pass. They typically provide extra goodies to players. Anyone can create a game pass, so long as they have an existing Roblox game.

It doesn’t have to be populated - just created and open. The option to create a game pass then becomes available. Once your friend does that, they can set the price.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For example, if you would like to give your friend 200 Robux, your friend should price the game pass for 260 Robux. That way, when you purchase the game pass, your friend gets 200 Robux after Roblox charges its 30% transaction fee.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee