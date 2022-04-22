Every Legendary Rocket Launcher in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers players an amazing adventure through Bunkers and Badasses, where they can use many different items at their disposal to destroy foes. Of course, in classic Borderlands style, this includes a variety of guns as well as spells.

Rocket Launchers are a powerful source of damage in the game, and the Legendary ones can come with some strong effects, increasing your chances of coming out on top in combat.

All Legendary Rocket Launchers in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and how to get them

Weapons come in different rarities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. These rarities are as follows:

Common (White)

Uncommon (Green)

Rare (Blue)

Epic (Purple)

Legendary (Gold/Orange)

Generally, weapons that are closer to Legendary, in terms of rarity, are more powerful. They can have additional properties that can enhance these weapons. Legendary items also have unique special effects that greatly increase their potency in combat.

Players will definitely want to get their hands on these items in order to be able to tackle more powerful foes and higher Chaos levels in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Benefits of using Legendary Rocket Launchers

Every class of weapon in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands serves its own specific purpose. Rocket launchers offer powerful burst damage that can affect a large area. However, with smaller ammo reserves, players will want to use these weapons sparingly.

If they want more ammo, though, they can purchase the Rocket Launcher SDU to increase the total ammo reserves available.

Cannonballer (Torgue)

The Cannonballer is definitely an outstanding choice when it comes to Legendary Rocket Launchers. This weapon is manufactured by Torgue, which means it specializes in explosions.

The special ability of this weapon is that in primary fire mode, it shoots a cannonball that will explode on impact or bounce around. The secondary fire mode shoots three cannonballs simultaneously in a multi-shot.

Here are the benefits of using this launcher:

This weapon is a great choice against targets that need to be downed immediately, as it has very high burst damage.

Using this launcher when a player is downed to gain a Second Wind is a great option. Moreover, it can also deal decent damage to mobs in the game and help clear out rooms.

Players can farm the boss LeChance inside Wargtooth Shallows to get this weapon or try their luck by feeding the Rocket Launcher rabbits at the end of the Chaos Chamber.

Blue Cake (Skuldugger)

The Blue Cake is the reincarnation of a fan-favorite Borderlands 3 gun, The Yellow Cake. This special Legendary Rocket Launcher is manufactured by Skuldugger, which means it doesn't have a magazine size. Instead, it gains heat and can break; it needs to cool down if used extensively.

Its unique ability allows it to fire rockets that split after a certain distance and then split again for even more rockets.

Here are the benefits of using this launcher:

This weapon is great for dealing with enemy wards as it does lightning-based damage.

Players are able to deal a lot of damage to groups if they allow the rockets time to split. This means standing away and blasting enemies with groups of rockets is the best choice.

Players can locate this weapon inside the Chaos Chamber through random drops or obtain it by feeding the rabbits.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh