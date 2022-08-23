Every Navia Scenic Point location in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players have a ton of content to dive into and a massive world to explore.

The science-fiction MMORPG is free-to-play and full of interesting gameplay adventures. It features a seemingly endless supply of enemy camps for players to encounter and defeat. There are also tons of helpful items and crafting materials scattered around the forests and grasslands.

However, some destinations are their own rewards, so players should know the best places to explore to see all the sights.

There are four Scenic Points in the Navia region in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, players are rewarded for everything, from fighting enemies to fighting other players. Combat may be the central draw, but there's a lot more to the game's huge world.

Scenic points are areas of aesthetic interest that feature beautiful sights to add to a player's travel log. To reach 100% of an area's exploration score, players will have to find all of the Scenic Points.

There are four Scenic Points in the Navia region: The Selga, Seventh Day Forest, Raincaller Island, and Cestus Island.

The quickest and easiest way to find all Scenic Points would be to unlock all the Spacerifts and fast travel from place to place. Thankfully, the game provides coordinates that can quickly and easily guide the player to each point. They are as follows:

The Selga: (-523.1, -456.2)

Seventh Day Forest: (-178.4, 406.8)

Cestus Island: (-281.3, -551.3)

Raincaller Island: (-611.6, -381.4)

In order to find The Selga, players should go to the Seventh Day Forest and head northwest to the nearby cliff.

To find the Seventh Day Forest, players must climb a tall mountain to the north of the Spacerift. They will find a massive tower near the top of the mountain. Players can use a jetpack to reach the tower and find the Scenic Point.

If players head north from the tower of the Seventh Day Forest, they will find a tower overlooking Navia Bay. Players should go to the right side of the tower to find a Navia Smart Telescope. To find Cetus Island, players should continue past the telescope along the cliff's edge.

The path to the Raincaller Island point is north of the Banges Omnium Tower, atop a rocky cliff.

What will players get from Scenic Points in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy players will net a small reward for each Scenic Point. Each landmark grants 20 Dark Crystals. After getting all four, players will have 80 Dark Crystals to spend.

Dark Crystals can be spent on Nucleus, which can be used to pull for banner items or used on experience to increase a player's stats.

Each landmark also pays out 20 Navia Exploration points. These landmarks are key to getting 100% out of the area.

Tower of Fantasy players will want to explore every element of the game world to get all the secrets out of it. They can hit up these four Scenic Points to check Navia off the list.

