Every new CS: GO skin from new Operation Riptide update showcased

In what may be the biggest CS: GO update so far this year, Valve has added a new Operation Riptide, in addition to making a plethora of changes to the game, including short competitive, private matchmaking, new deathmatch styles, and other gameplay changes.
The operation is shipped with an exclusive Riptide Case, which includes community-designed weapons skins. Besides this, CS: GO has also received the 2021 Train Collection, 2021 Mirage Collection, 2021 Dust 2 Collection, and 2021 Mirage Collection.
Note: All the images of CS: GO skins below are via Valve.
All skins from CS: GO Operation Riptide update
Here are all the new skins added to CS: GO with the update details given below.
Operation Riptide Case
Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive
AK-47 | Leet Museo
SSG 08 | Turbo Peek
Glock-18 | Snack Attack
MAC-10 | Toybox
M4A4 | Spider Lily
MP9 | Mount Fuji
Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol
FAMAS | ZX Spectron
MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum
USP-S | Black Lotus
PP-Bizon | Lumen
XM1014 | Watchdog
MP7 | Guerrilla
Dual Berettas | Tread
G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs
AUG | Plague
The CS: GO 2021 Train Collection
M4A4 | The Coalition
Glock-18 | Gamma Doppler
FAMAS | Meltdown
MAC-10 | Propaganda
USP-S | Whiteout
CZ75-Auto | Syndicate
AWP | POP AWP
P2000 | Space Race
MP5-SD | Autumn Twilly
MP5-SD | Autumn Twilly
Desert Eagle | Sputnik
M4A1-S | Fizzy POP
R8 Revolver | Blaze
AUG | Amber Fade
SSG 08 | Spring Twilly
Tec-9 | Safety Net
UMP-45 | Full Stop
The CS: GO 2021 Mirage Collection
AWP | Desert Hydra
Desert Eagle | Fennec Fox
MP5-SD | Oxide Oasis
AUG | Sand Storm
Glock-18 | Pink DDPAT
XM1014 | Elegant Vines
SG 553 | Desert Blossom
M249 | Humidor
MP9 | Music Box
USP-S | Purple DDPAT
P90 | Verdant Growth
CZ75-Auto | Midnight Palm
FAMAS | CaliCamo
Dual Berettas | Drift Wood
SSG 08 | Prey
MAC-10 | Sienna Damask
MAG-7 | Navy Sheen
P-Bizon | Anolis
P250 | Drought
The CS: GO 2021 Dust 2 Collection
AK-47 | Gold Arabesque
SSG 08 | Death Strike
MP-45 | Fade
MAC-10 | Case Hardened
M4A4 | Red DDPAT
USP | Orange Anolis
Galil AR | Amber Fade
G3SG1 | New Roots
Nova | Quick Sand
P250 | Black & Tan
M249 | Midnight Palm
Five-SeveN | Withered Vine
AUG | Spalted Wood
MP9 | Old Roots
Sawed-Off | Parched
MP7 | Prey
R8 Revolver | Desert Brush
P90 | Desert DDPAT
SG 553 | Bleached
The CS: GO 2021 Vertigo Collection
M4A1-S | Imminent Danger
SG 553 | Hazard Pay
Five-SeveN | Fall Hazard
P250 | Digital Architect
MAG-7 | Prism Terrace
Galil AR | CAUTION!
Negev | Infrastructure
Nova | Interlock
P90 | Schematic
AK-47 | Green Laminate
PP-Bizon | Breaker Box
SSG 08 | Carbon Fiber
UMP-45 | Mechanism
Glock-18 | Red Tire
Dual Berettas | Oil Change
FAMAS | Faulty Wiring
XM1014 | Blue Tire
CZ75-Auto | Framework
MAC-10 | Strats
According to the official blog, the new operation in CS: GO will be available until February 20, 2022.
CS: GO Operation Riptide patch notes
Here are the patch notes for CS: GO Operation Riptide:
- Private Matchmaking
- Short Competitive
- Deathmatch styles
- Gameplay changes
- CS: GO maps: Changes in Dust 2, Inferno and Inferno.
- New maps added to official matchmaking.
Users can read the detailed patch notes for the CS: GO update here.
Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!