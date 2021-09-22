Every new CS: GO skin from new Operation Riptide update showcased

In what may be the biggest CS: GO update so far this year, Valve has added a new Operation Riptide, in addition to making a plethora of changes to the game, including short competitive, private matchmaking, new deathmatch styles, and other gameplay changes.

The operation is shipped with an exclusive Riptide Case, which includes community-designed weapons skins. Besides this, CS: GO has also received the 2021 Train Collection, 2021 Mirage Collection, 2021 Dust 2 Collection, and 2021 Mirage Collection.

Note: All the images of CS: GO skins below are via Valve.

All skins from CS: GO Operation Riptide update

Here are all the new skins added to CS: GO with the update details given below.

Operation Riptide Case

Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive

Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive

AK-47 | Leet Museo

AK-47 | Leet Museo

SSG 08 | Turbo Peek

SSG 08 | Turbo Peek

Glock-18 | Snack Attack

Glock-18 | Snack Attack

MAC-10 | Toybox

MAC-10 | Toybox

M4A4 | Spider Lily

M4A4 | Spider Lily

MP9 | Mount Fuji

MP9 | Mount Fuji

Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol

Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol

FAMAS | ZX Spectron

FAMAS | ZX Spectron

MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum

MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum

USP-S | Black Lotus

USP-S | Black Lotus

PP-Bizon | Lumen

PP-Bizon | Lumen

XM1014 | Watchdog

XM1014 | Watchdog

MP7 | Guerrilla

MP7 | Guerrilla

Dual Berettas | Tread

Dual Berettas | Tread

G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs

G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs

AUG | Plague

AUG | Plague

The CS: GO 2021 Train Collection

M4A4 | The Coalition

M4A4 | The Coalition

Glock-18 | Gamma Doppler

Glock-18 | Gamma Doppler

FAMAS | Meltdown

FAMAS | Meltdown

MAC-10 | Propaganda

MAC-10 | Propaganda

USP-S | Whiteout

USP-S | Whiteout

CZ75-Auto | Syndicate

CZ75-Auto | Syndicate

AWP | POP AWP

AWP | POP AWP

P2000 | Space Race

P2000 | Space Race

MP5-SD | Autumn Twilly

MP5-SD | Autumn Twilly

MP5-SD | Autumn Twilly

MP5-SD | Autumn Twilly

Desert Eagle | Sputnik

Desert Eagle | Sputnik

M4A1-S | Fizzy POP

M4A1-S | Fizzy POP

R8 Revolver | Blaze

R8 Revolver | Blaze

AUG | Amber Fade

AUG | Amber Fade

SSG 08 | Spring Twilly

SSG 08 | Spring Twilly

Tec-9 | Safety Net

Tec-9 | Safety Net

UMP-45 | Full Stop

UMP-45 | Full Stop

The CS: GO 2021 Mirage Collection

AWP | Desert Hydra

AWP | Desert Hydra

Desert Eagle | Fennec Fox

Desert Eagle | Fennec Fox

MP5-SD | Oxide Oasis

MP5-SD | Oxide Oasis

AUG | Sand Storm

AUG | Sand Storm

Glock-18 | Pink DDPAT

Glock-18 | Pink DDPAT

XM1014 | Elegant Vines

XM1014 | Elegant Vines

SG 553 | Desert Blossom

SG 553 | Desert Blossom

M249 | Humidor

M249 | Humidor

MP9 | Music Box

MP9 | Music Box

USP-S | Purple DDPAT

USP-S | Purple DDPAT

P90 | Verdant Growth

P90 | Verdant Growth

CZ75-Auto | Midnight Palm

CZ75-Auto | Midnight Palm

FAMAS | CaliCamo

FAMAS | CaliCamo

Dual Berettas | Drift Wood

Dual Berettas | Drift Wood

SSG 08 | Prey

SSG 08 | Prey

MAC-10 | Sienna Damask

MAC-10 | Sienna Damask

MAG-7 | Navy Sheen

MAG-7 | Navy Sheen

P-Bizon | Anolis

P-Bizon | Anolis

P250 | Drought

P250 | Drought

The CS: GO 2021 Dust 2 Collection

AK-47 | Gold Arabesque

AK-47 | Gold Arabesque

SSG 08 | Death Strike

SSG 08 | Death Strike

MP-45 | Fade

MP-45 | Fade

MAC-10 | Case Hardened

MAC-10 | Case Hardened

M4A4 | Red DDPAT

M4A4 | Red DDPAT

USP | Orange Anolis

USP | Orange Anolis

Galil AR | Amber Fade

Galil AR | Amber Fade

G3SG1 | New Roots

G3SG1 | New Roots

Nova | Quick Sand

Nova | Quick Sand

P250 | Black & Tan

P250 | Black & Tan

M249 | Midnight Palm

M249 | Midnight Palm

Five-SeveN | Withered Vine

Five-SeveN | Withered Vine

AUG | Spalted Wood

AUG | Spalted Wood

MP9 | Old Roots

MP9 | Old Roots

Sawed-Off | Parched

Sawed-Off | Parched

MP7 | Prey

MP7 | Prey

R8 Revolver | Desert Brush

R8 Revolver | Desert Brush

P90 | Desert DDPAT

P90 | Desert DDPAT

SG 553 | Bleached

SG 553 | Bleached

The CS: GO 2021 Vertigo Collection

M4A1-S | Imminent Danger

M4A1-S | Imminent Danger

SG 553 | Hazard Pay

SG 553 | Hazard Pay

Five-SeveN | Fall Hazard

Five-SeveN | Fall Hazard

P250 | Digital Architect

P250 | Digital Architect

MAG-7 | Prism Terrace

MAG-7 | Prism Terrace

Galil AR | CAUTION!

Galil AR | CAUTION!

Negev | Infrastructure

Negev | Infrastructure

Nova | Interlock

Nova | Interlock

P90 | Schematic

P90 | Schematic

AK-47 | Green Laminate

AK-47 | Green Laminate

PP-Bizon | Breaker Box

PP-Bizon | Breaker Box

SSG 08 | Carbon Fiber

SSG 08 | Carbon Fiber

UMP-45 | Mechanism

UMP-45 | Mechanism

Glock-18 | Red Tire

Glock-18 | Red Tire

Dual Berettas | Oil Change

Dual Berettas | Oil Change

FAMAS | Faulty Wiring

FAMAS | Faulty Wiring

XM1014 | Blue Tire

XM1014 | Blue Tire

CZ75-Auto | Framework

CZ75-Auto | Framework

MAC-10 | Strats

MAC-10 | Strats

According to the official blog, the new operation in CS: GO will be available until February 20, 2022.

CS: GO Operation Riptide patch notes

CS: GO Operation Riptide has been released today (Image by Valve)

Here are the patch notes for CS: GO Operation Riptide:

Private Matchmaking

Short Competitive

Deathmatch styles

Gameplay changes

CS: GO maps: Changes in Dust 2, Inferno and Inferno.

New maps added to official matchmaking.

Users can read the detailed patch notes for the CS: GO update here.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Rohit Mishra