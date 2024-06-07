Every new weapon type coming to Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, features a massive array of new weapon types, expanding the game's already-vast repertoire of playstyles and builds. While FromSoftware only gave fans a glimpse at some of the new weapons coming to the DLC, the recent previews have finally unveiled all the weapon types coming to Shadow of the Erdtree.

From Reverse-hand Curve Swords to Beast Claws, an entirely fresh set of weapon types awaits players in the Land of the Shadow. These new weapon types can not only be made to work with existing builds but also drive entirely new playstyles, which is genuinely exciting.

Here's a look at all the new weapon types that are going to be added to Elden Ring's highly anticipated expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

List of all new weapon types coming to Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

A total of eight new weapon or combat types will be introduced to Elden Ring with the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. While there are a few new "weapons" here, most are, surprisingly, consumables from the base game that have now been turned into new weapon types, which play vastly differently compared to other regular melee options.

Here are all the new weapon types that will be coming to Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC:

Thrusting Shields

These entirely new weapons will be coming to the game, serving as a defensive shield as well as a thrusting twinblade, akin to a halberd. While the defensive capability of this weapon type is far inferior to that of a proper shield, it still offers plenty of stability to withstand enemy attacks and allows the Tarnished to immediately retaliate with a guard-counter.

Hand-to-hand Arts

The Hand-to-hand Arts are easily one of the most intriguing new additions. These are essentially bare-fist combat weapons, that come with additional skills akin to something like the Senpou Arts from Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Hand-to-hand arts include martial arts like the Dryleaf Arts, giving players access to quick attacks and flying kicks.

Throwing Weapons

Throwing weapons are essentially the new category of weapons like knives and daggers, which, instead of being relegated to a consumable like in the base game, can now be used infinitely and as a ranged option and also a close-range melee weapon. Additionally, there's no FP cost associated with the use of these weapons.

Reverse-hand Swords

The Reverse-hand Swords are effectively dual swords akin to Dark Souls 3's Sellsword Twinblades, but they're gripped in reverse, allowing for a really cool and fascinating playstyle. The Reverse-hand Swords also feature a rapid backstep and dash combo, which looks quite similar to something like the Bloodhound's Step, but much faster.

Perfume Bottles

Perfume Bottles are easily the most underappreciated consumables in the base game of Elden Ring. So, it's only fair that these powerful tools are now converted into full-fledged weapons with the upcoming expansion. Perfume Bottles still work the same as they did in the base game, albeit without any FP cost.

Beast Claws

Beast Claws aren't a new weapon in FromSoftware's repertoire, but they certainly are new for Elden Ring. Beast Claws in Shadow of the Erdtree work pretty much the same way as they did in Bloodborne, except with much more ferocity and speed. There are also aerial combos available with the Beast Claws, which no doubt would fit right at home with a Bleed build.

Light Greatswords

Light Greatswords are essentially new sword-type weapons that have the properties of a Greatsword, but don't have the additional weight and encumbrance attached to them. These weapons don't deal as much damage as something like a Colossal greatsword, but they can stack damage pretty fast, making them viable for both dexterity and strength builds.

Great Katanas

Great Katanas are somewhat similar to the Odachi weapon type seen in games like Team Ninja's Nioh. Although these weapons look quite similar to Katanas, imagine something like Nagakiba from the base you get after completing Yura's questline, but with much more weight, a Colossal weapon moveset, and significantly higher DPS.

While weapons are absolutely the highlight of Elden Ring's upcoming DLC, it's not the only thing that's new in the highly anticipated expansion. Filled with multiple new dungeons (both overworld and legacy dungeons), enemy types, boss fights, and, most importantly, lore segments as well as revelations, Shadow of the Erdtree has a lot to offer to fans of Elden Ring.

